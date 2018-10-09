Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Will Walk in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018

Adam Levine is married to model Behati Prinsloo, who many have seen on the catwalks of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Two kids later, Prinsloo is going to be back on the runway for the 2018 VS annual event. In addition to Prinsloo and some other familiar models returning to the VS show, there are also some new faces in the mix. According to Vogue Australia, the new models include Sadie Newman, Josie Cancesco, Gizele Oliveira, Maia Cotton and Myrthe Bolt.

In addition to Prinsloo having big career news, her husband, Levine, has major gigs going on as well. He is currently starring on The Voice and touring with his band Maroon 5. In addition, Maroon 5 recently was revealed to be the headlining performer at Super Bowl 2019.

Levine and Prinsloo married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 2014. Together, they have two daughters – their first daughter, Dusty Rose, was born on September 21, 2016, while their baby girl Gio Grace was born on February 15, 2018. In 2014, Levine told People that he hopes to one day have a huge family, full of children. Levine said, “I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than is socially responsible. We can’t do it right now, but it’s in the works.”

Levine doesn’t often talk about his personal life, but when he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2017, E! reported that he said, “I have a daughter. I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who has ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most.” How sweet is that?!

So, how did the two stars actually meet? In an interview with Access Hollywood Live, Prinsloo remembered, “We kind of started talking over e-mail, back and forth for months. I was kind of making fun of him. We talked over e-mail for such a long time and then went to LA and we met for the first time … When we met finally, face to face, he was shooting the boxing music video, ‘One More Night,’ I think it was, so he had gloves on. And I walked through the door and was like, ‘What am I doing here?’ And he had his gloves on and was like, ‘This is awkward, hi!'”

Even though the two hit it off and carried on a romance, they did have some bumps along the way. Fortunately, Levine mustered up the courage to ask Prinsloo’s father for permission to marry her. Levine recalled on Live! With Kelly and Michael that it, “Doesn’t matter how certain you think you are. You still get down on that knee and … you just get woozy and you’re like, ‘I’m doing this. Oh my God …’ I got down on that knee and everything changed immediately. I lost my equilibrium. I had to get on the other one … Both knees. Like look, I got on both knees. And it didn’t sound charming at all. She was like, ‘What?'”

A couple of Prinsloo’s fellow Victoria’s Secret models attended the nuptials, according to E! News.