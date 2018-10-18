‘AHS Murder House’ Cast, Characters & Plotline

Season 8 of American Horror Story is a crossover season, merging a new plotline with AHS: Coven and AHS’s Murder House. Tonight, viewers return to Murder House, as the witches make an attempt to stop Michael Langdon from destroying the world. But, to those unfamiliar with season 1 of the series, you may be confused. So, read on below for the rundown on the cast of characters and plotline for Murder House below.

The Harmon family move to a house that they get at a great price, hoping to start anew. What they didn’t realize is that there is a reason the house was so cheap. Vivien and Dr. Ben Harmon, along with their daughter, Violet, move into the house together. Vivien is trying to get over a miscarriage, as well as an affair Ben had before they moved. As they begin to renovate the mansion, they don’t realize they are being haunted by the former residents of the home and each of their victims who have died on the property.

The Harmons’ neighbor, Constance Langdon, and her daughter, Addie, soon wear out their welcome. The house also apparently already “comes with” a maid, who is an older woman, but takes on the image of a young seductress whenever she is around Ben. She ends up being a ghost.

Tate Langdon, the son of Constance, becomes a patient of Ben and also gets into a romantic relationship with Violet, against Ben’s wishes. Tate ends up being a ghost as well. He also dresses in a rubber suit and rapes Violet’s mother, Vivien. This results in her becoming pregnant.

One night, Violet takes pills to kill herself and Tate attempts to save her, but he is unsuccessful. When Violet finds out what Tate did to her mother, she wants nothing to do with him. Vivien finds out she is carrying twins and they are growing at a rapid rate. Actually, one is dominating and the other is becoming weaker. When Vivien gives birth, the weaker twin is a still-birth and the “alpha twin” causes her to bleed to death.

Now, Vivien and her daughter, Violet, along with the stillborn baby, are together forever, with the rest of the spirits in the home.

Ben is alone with his son, while the rest of his family is dead and his world appears to be falling apart. Ben is encouraged by his dead family to leave the house with the baby, but the ghosts hang him from the chandelier in the foyer before he has the chance. And so, Ben is reunited with his family, in death. Ben, along with the other ghosts, band together to prevent future tenants from purchasing the home, so that they can prevent future deaths.

Meanwhile, neighbor Constance, whose daughter Addie died, takes the living twin to raise on her own. On the finale episode, she comes home to find that the young boy has murdered his nanny.

Flash forward to season 8 of the show. The living baby is supposed to have grown into Michael Langdon on AHS: Apocalypse, a warlock who is a threat to mankind, as well as the witches from AHS: Coven. But, there have been theories that Langdon still has a twin who may be able to stop him. What are your theories?