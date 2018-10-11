How to Watch ‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Episode 5 Online

Season 8 of American Horror Story: Apocalypse continues to captivate fans and tonight is episode 5. The show airs on the FX channel at 10 p.m. ET/PT, in the Wednesday night time slot on the network. For those who would like to watch the new American Horror Story episodesonline, there are several alternative options for you to choose from, instead of watching the show on TV. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch FX live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Season 8 of American Horror Story is a cross-over season, combining the seasons AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven. In season 8 of the show, actor Cody Fern plays the role of an adult Michael Langdon. For those out of the loop, the character Michael Langdon is from Murder House. Michael was the baby Vivien (played by Connie Britton) gave birth to before she died almost immediately after Michael was delivered. Vivien had been raped by Tate (played by Evan Peters), who was haunting Vivien’s home. Tate’s mother (played by Jessica Lange) ended up adopting the baby, who killed his babysitter on the finale of Murder House. Jessica Lange will reportedly return to the series in episode 6, after being away from the show since season 4.

Another returning face this season is Stevie Nicks, who appeared on AHS: Coven, according to Entertainment Weekly. Angela Bassett, a prominent face on the show, was not able to join the cast this season. Bassett is currently starring on the hit show 9-1-1, which is a major reason she was not able to participate in the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But, she will be watching.

Bassett told THR that, “I have [season eight] on my DVR, but I haven’t seen any of it just yet. But I mean, come on. Where’s Marie Laveau? I’m even a little bit in my feelings that Marie didn’t come back.”

According to Fansided, on episode 4 of the new season, viewers learned of the tension between witches and warlocks. The witches have arrived and on tonight’s episode, FX states that, “After witnessing the Apocalypse, Cordelia must act quickly to stop Michael or face the end of days.”