How to Watch ‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Episode 6 Online

Tonight’s episode of American Horror Story for season 8 is titled “Return to Murder House”. The crossover season of AHS brings fans back to where it all began in season 1. For those without a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for an alternative way to watch the show. Tonight is episode 6 and it airs on the FX channel at 10 p.m. ET/PT, in the Wednesday night time slot on the network, as always, but tonight’s show will run longer than usual.

For those who would like to watch the new American Horror Story: Apocalypse episodes online, there are several options for you to choose from, rather than watching the show on television. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch FX live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

FX is one of 80-plus channels included in the Fubo channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch FX live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch American Horror Story: Apocalypse live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want an extensive on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live channels, including the FX network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch American Horror Story: Apocalypse live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

The FX network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch AHS: Apocalypse live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who would like to watch tonight’s episode of American Horror Story or any of the season 8 episodes via Amazon, American Horror Story season 8 is available for purchase on Amazon. Individual episodes are available for anyone to buy, starting at $1.99 – $2.99, and the entire season is available for $18.99 – $24.99 as well.

Season 8 of American Horror Story is a new storyline, but it combines two previous seasons – AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven. There are also moments taken from AHS: Hotel. In season 8 of the show, actor Cody Fern takes on the role of an adult Michael Langdon. For those who need a refresher, the character Michael Langdon is from Murder House. Michael was the baby of Vivien, who is played by Connie Britton. Vivien gave birth to Michael before she died from giving birth. She had also delivered another child, a twin, who was a still-born baby.

Vivien had been raped by Tate (played by Evan Peters), who was haunting the home of Vivien and her family. Tate’s mother (played by Jessica Lange) ended up adopting the baby boy, who killed his babysitter on the finale episode of Murder House.

The show returns to Murder House tonight and Jessica Lange returns to the series on episode 6, after being away from the show since season 4. Lange has won two Emmy Awards for being a part of the series, but she will reportedly be on just this one episode.

For those wondering about the future of the long-running AHS series, FX CEO John Landgraf stated at a TCA winter press session that, “The entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated American Horror Story for years to come,” so, it doesn’t sound like the show is slowing down any time soon. In fact, show creator Ryan Murphy said that, “I’ll keep doing it for as long as we have the ideas and the momentum. I really love doing it.”