Aladdin Cast: A Look at the Movie’s Stars as First Poster Is Released

Will Smith has Disney fans abuzz about the upcoming live-action version of Aladdin. The actor has shared the first poster for the movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters in May of 2019.

Smith plays the Genie in the new film. He has yet to show the world what he looks like in the blue makeup. But he alluded to the makeover when he shared the poster on Instagram. The caption reads, “LEMME OUT!! 🧞 Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE! :-) #aladdin”

1. Canadian Actor Mena Massoud Will Bring the Title Character to Life

27-year-old Mena Massoud landed the coveted role of “Aladdin.” Massoud was born in Egypt but was raised in Ontario, Canada, according to his page on IMDB. His bio states that when he’s not acting, he enjoys playing basketball and horseback riding.

Tarek Kassar in #JackRyan. CIA analyst, graduated top of his class & definitely best dressed at the office. Jack Ryan fights crime – but how do you think he finds it? Tarek is also incredibly skilled at growing facial hair. Watch the whole season of @jackryanamazon August 31st! pic.twitter.com/oiNTtYle4k — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) August 20, 2018

Most recently, Massoud appeared in “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” He plays CIA analyst Tarek Kassar. Massoud described his character on Twitter as “best dressed at the office” and that Jack Ryan depends on Kassar to help him identify the criminals that he needs to fight.

Massoud got his start in Hollywood with a guest role on an episode of the CW series “Nikita.” His role was that of a terrorist that the title character has to stop. His other credits include roles on “Open Heart” on Teen Nick and the Canadian series “Saving Hope.”

So honored & grateful for the opportunity to help bring this magical story to life once again. Let's get to work! #Aladdin #Disney https://t.co/itxmiDHtLL — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) July 15, 2017

“Aladdin” will be his biggest role to date. Disney first announced their decision to cast Massoud in 2017. He expressed his appreciation for the role on Twitter, writing, “So honored & grateful for the opportunity to help bring this magical story to life once again. Let’s get to work!”

2. British Actress Naomi Grace Scott Will Play Jasmine

The role of Jasmine is being played by none other than the Pink Ranger! Naomi Grace Scott played Kimberly Hart in the 2017 “Power Rangers” film. But Scott will soon be known for much more than that.

In addition to being cast as Jasmine, movie fans will soon see Scott in the “Charlie’s Angels” remake alongside Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Elizabeth Banks. The film is scheduled to be released in 2019 as well, so it’s shaping up to be an exciting year for Scott.

“Aladdin” will be Scott’s second role within the Disney family. In 2009, she played “Megan” in the Disney Channel UK series “Life Bites.”

Naomi Scott is 25 years old and was raised in Hounslow, a suburb of London, England. According to her IMDB profile, she is of English and Indian heritage. Her mother is Gujarati Indian from Uganda.

3. Marwan Kenzari Will Portray Villain Jafar

Marwan Kenzari is the film’s villain, Jafar. He is a 35-year-old actor from the Netherlands.

He attracted acclaim in 2014 after appearing in the crime drama “Wolf.” Kenzari played the character “Majid,” a man who tries to make a name for himself as a professional fighter after spending time in prison.

At the same time that he’s trying to to stay away from his old criminal life, the character also deals with trying to help two brothers: an older one dying of an illness, and a younger brother who Majid is trying to lead down a better path. In an interview, Kenzari described the complex character as being “like an animal trying to deal with his instincts. He has to work with what he’s got. He’s stuck in between these two worlds; wolves make a hierarchy and this guy was in prison so he knows that life. There are many cultural elements in this film.”

Kenzari’s other film credits include 2017’s “The Mummy” alongside Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe. He also was cast as the title character in Netflix’s “The Angel,” based on a true story. He played Ashraf Marwan, the son-in-law of Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser. Marwan spied for Israel during the Yom Kippur War in the 1970s.

4. Navid Negahban Plays Jasmine’s Lovable Father, the Sultan

Fans of “Homeland” will do a double-take when they see the Sultan appear onscreen– it’s none other than Navid Negahban. The Iranian-born actor starred as Abu Nazir of al-Qaeda in the hit Showtime series.

Negahban was praised for his role in the 2014 blockbuster “American Sniper.” He played an Iraqi citizen who helped the snipers find their targets. His lengthy list of acting credits includes “American Assassin,” “Sand Castle,” and the TV series “Mistresses,” and “Legion.”

Negahban spoke with Kayhan Life, a digital magazine focused on Iran and Iranian citizens, about his upcoming role as the Sultan. He praised the film’s director. “This is going to be such an exciting and fun film. The cast and crew are wonderful people. I very much enjoyed working with Guy Ritchie. He created an environment free of ego on the set, where the actors felt safe and open. Then he challenged you to take your character a step further. He allowed you to explore and move beyond the page and bring your own essence to the performance.”

5. Fans Are Eager to See Will Smith’s Portrayal of Genie

Robin Williams first brought the Genie to life in the 1992 animated version. When it was announced that Will Smith would portray the magical character in the live-action version, Smith said he would not try to imitate Williams’ timeless role. Variety has described Smith’s Genie as incorporating some “Fresh Prince” and “Hitch” personality into it.

An earlier teaser trailer for the movie did not include the Genie in it, further increasing fans’ curiosity about how Will Smith will look in blue makeup. Another trailer was set to be released October 11, so the world may soon get to see the new Genie.

