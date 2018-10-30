Is Alexis Ren Dating DWTS Partner Alan Bersten?

Last week on Dancing With the Stars, contestant Alexis Ren was asked how she felt about her pro partner Alan Bersten. Ren shyly giggled and said she wasn’t expecting to be put on the spot. On tonight’s show, she admitted to having developed feelings for Bersten. So, are the two dating?

According to Entertainment Tonight, Ren said on DWTS, “Alan, he’s awesome. He’s super outgoing. He’s definitely been a really good reflection for me, to not take myself too seriously … we’re cute dorks.”

And on tonight’s show, she also says, “It’s so much fun to dance with someone who you have a connection with. It’s almost like time slows down. We communicate not just through our steps or our movements but with our hearts too. I am developing feelings for Alan, and I didn’t see this one coming. It happened really quickly though, so I think I’m still trying to process it.”

So, what’s the deal with this duo’s relationship? According to Daily Mail, when Ren was asked directly if she was dating Bersten, she said, “I’m not answering that … I can barely get through [these] Mondays! … I mean, we’re just, we’re just so happy to be here and like I love him so much and I love his energy so much and we’ve been so focused on the competition.”

As for what Bersten had to say, he stated, “We’re taking it one day at a time here … I feel like the experience is once in a lifetime and we’re just making the most of it and really just going out there and having fun.”

Fans often hope for romantic connections between some of the pairs on DWTS and sometimes their wishes come to fruition. In the past former pro Derek Hough formed a relationship with contestant Shannon Elizabeth. Currently, he’s actually dating DWTS troupe dancer Hayley Erbert. Several of the pros have dated each other and some have even gotten married. Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy married last summer, while Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson got engaged prior to this season.

Tonight on DWTS, it is Halloween night. Bersten and Ren continue to show great chemistry. And, in a clip before their dance, Ren awkwardly tells Bersten that she has chemistry with him and she shows her feelings for him. Bersten confesses the cameras that he wants to be 100% certain of his own feelings for her before he lets her know where his head is at. Bersten does tell her that he agrees they have chemistry. He also tells the cameras that Ren lights up a room and he compliments her smile.

After their performance, DWTS host Erin Andrews asks Bersten about his relationship with Ren and he said, “Time will tell.” Ren then embarrassingly hid behind Andrews.