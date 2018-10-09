American Music Awards 2018 Time, Channel & Date

Tonight is the 2018 American Music Awards, which is one of the biggest nights of the year in entertainment. A-listers across the board show up to deliver new performances and collaborations, while also being honored for their achievements. Get the rundown on what time the show airs, who is hosting the AMAs, how to watch the red carpet pre-show, what channel to watch the awards on and more information below.

AMAS 2018 DATE & TIME: The 2018 American Music Awards are set for Tuesday night, October 9, 2018. The show will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT. The show runs for roughly three hours, but there’s always the chance that it could run long. It is set to air until 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT/10 p.m. CT.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2018 CHANNEL TO WATCH: This year’s AMAs will air on the ABC network. Find here the ABC channel finder and locate your local station channel number.

AMAS 2018 RED CARPET INFORMATION: The red carpet pre-show begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, according to Billboard. The red carpet show can be watched on the AMAs YouTube channel or in the video below.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2018 HOST: Tracee Ellis Ross, from Black-ish, is hosting the event and she was also last year’s host.

HOW TO WATCH AMAS 2018 ONLINE: If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch a live stream of the ABC channel on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue: PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

DirecTV Now: DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2018 PERFORMERS: The performers set to take the stage tonight include Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Benny Blanco, Halsey, Khalid, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Gladys Knight, J Balvin, Mary Mary, Ledisi, Donnie McClurkin, CeCe Winans, Dua Lipa, Missy Elliott, Ciara, Shawn Mendes, Panic! At the Disco, Zedd, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Twenty One Pilots and Ella Mai. Taylor Swift is set to open the show.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2018 NOMINEES: When it comes to the main categories, we have the rundown on the nominees hoping to be winners tonight. Up for Artist of the Year is Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift. The New Artist of the Year nominations include Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Khalid, and XXXTentacion. The Collaboration of the Year nominees are “Havana” – Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, “Rockstar” – Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, “Finesse” – Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, and “The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey. The Video of the Year nominees are “Havana” – Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, “Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B, and “God’s Plan” – Drake. Cardi B and Drake lead with the most nominations, each with a total of 8.

AMAS 2018 LOCATION: The show is set to take place at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles, California.