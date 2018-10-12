‘Apostle’ Release Time: When Will the Movie Be on Netflix?

Apostle, the latest horror movie from Netflix, will be released on Netflix at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on Friday, October 12. That means it will be available to start watching later tonight depending on your time zone. Generally, Netflix films and shows become available around 3 a.m. ET on the show’s set release date.

Sometimes, Netflix likes to throw a curveball when it comes to leaking episodes of a show or making them available before the original series release time. Fortunately, that won’t be the case here. Apostle releases on Friday at the following times all around the world, including different U.S. time zones. Check them out after the trailer below.

In the U.S. (October 12):

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (April 12)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (April 12)

Additional Times Outside the U.S. (October 12)

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

Apostle is about a man named Thomas Richardson who travels to a remote island to rescue his sister after she’s kidnapped by a mysterious religious cult. After Richardson arrives, he digs deeper and deeper into the secrets and lies upon which the cult was built. The film stars Dan Stevens as Richardson, alongside an impressive supporting cast of Lucy Boynton, Mark Lewis Jones, Bill Milner and Michael Sheen.

The film is directed by Gareth Evans, who achieve critical acclaim and commercial success with his action films The Raid and The Raid 2. In an interview with io9, Evans talked about making the jump from action to horror. “Once The Raid one and two had come out, as great and wonderful as those films were for me creatively, it became a thing where I was like ‘Action? No,’” he said. “My passion for film came from a big array of different styles, so I wanted to go off and do something a bit different.”

The Film Has Received Enthusiastic Reviews from Critics

Evans also spoke about his nervousness to screen the film before an audience. “I was really nervous about screening it because it’s so, so different from what I’ve done before,” he revealed. “There’s still a certain amount of the DNA in there somewhere, but there was a certain trepidation about people going to see this because it’s so different.”

It appears that Evans’ concerns are unfounded. Apostle currently has an 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a description that reads: “Apostle resists easy scares in favor of a steady, slow-building descent into dread led by a commanding central performance from Dan Stevens.”