Are LeeAnne Locken and Rich Emberlin Still Together & Having a Wedding?

LeeAnne Locken and her boyfriend-turned-fiance, Rich Emberlin, have been planning a wedding, but it hasn’t happened as quickly as some of Locken’s co-stars on Real Housewives of Dallas may have liked. But, according to Locken, she and her man are still together and they have set a date for their wedding. And, guess what?! The wedding is in three days! That’s right. Locken is set to walk down the aisle on October 20, 2018. So, Locken’s fiance is about to become her husband.

According to E! News, the ceremony will be held at the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas, Texas. Locken dished to E! that, “Reverend Neil Thomas will be marrying us. That is our LGBTQ church here in town. And my wedding dress designer just agreed to do my dress … Things are just really moving forward. When you know you’re doing the right thing and you’re living the right way, you just don’t fear.”

Locken and Emberlin actually has a wedding website set up with The Knot, which you can find here.

D’Andra Simmons and Brandi Redmond, from RHOD, have expressed concern to Locken, over the course of the show’s current season, when it comes to Locken’s relationship. Both of them voiced that they felt Locken was keeping them in the dark about the state of her relationship and wedding planning with Emberlin. Simmons went as far as to say that she heard cheating rumors about Emberlin. She also said that Locken and her fiance lead separate lives, but this comment was offensive to Locken, who disagreed. When it comes to the opinions of Locken’s co-stars, all Locken had to say to E! was, “I don’t know if you can hear it in my voice but I’m in such a happy place. I’m bursting with joy. That must really piss them off.”

And, when the infidelity allegations are concerned, Locken told Us Weekly that, “While I am saddened that a cast member has gone below the belt and has falsely accused my fiancé of infidelity, the reality is that Rich and I are busy planning a wedding, working on all of the details, and beyond excited about our life-long love affair.”

With Emberlin popping the question to Locken on the show, fans may wonder if the couple’s wedding will be televised. Well, there’s good news for viewers. Locken told E!, “I want you to see the wedding. I want you to be a part of the wedding. I want you be through the whole journey. My girlfriend has a crazy idea for a bachelorette party, which I am humping the floor for. I am so excited. There’s so much inside my brain that’s going to happen and I’m dying for it all to happen.”

This is Locken’s first trip down the aisle, while Emberlin has tied the knot three times. Locken and Emberlin have been together for close to a decade up until their wedding. When talking to The Daily Dish about her soon-to-be husband, Locken gushed, “He’s my universe. He’s everything. He’s my security. He’s my protector. He’s my Prince Charming. He’s my provider. And he’s my best friend.”