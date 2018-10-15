‘Arrow’ Season 7: Cast Spoilers

Season 7 of CW’s Arrow is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see what the new season will bring.

Now that Oliver has disclosed his secret identity and is in prison, he’s bound to face some of the villains he’s put behind bars. How will that go over? Presumably, not well. In a recent interview, co-executive producer and newly-minted showrunner Beth Schwartz teased, “I’ve been on the show since season one and it’s been an incredible ride… I love these characters so much…. this season is about finding out new things that we have not known about them, even in six years of a series.”

Speaking specifically about Oliver’s experience in prison, actor Stephen Amell shares, “You’ll find him a different person, and how he handles himself within the confines of the structure of the prison… you’ll see some new character development as a result of that.”

A clip for this evening’s premiere shows Felicity and William being gravely threatened, and the only way Oliver can save them is to ban together with two criminals he sent to the slammer– Danny Brickwell and Derek Sampson.

Will Felicity and William escape these threats alive?

In an interview, Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity, said, “The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team? The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

This season, Colton Haynes will also be returning to Arrow as a series regular. Schwartz says, “He’s going to come back in a different way than you would expect.”

Haynes, himself, adds, “”It’s so mind-blowing… …because it’s not the same Roy. I don’t know how I’m gonna do it, I don’t know how I’m gonna rise to this occasion, but it’s gonna be fun. The fans are gonna f**king freak out! It’s going back to kind of the beginning of how the show used to be, so it’s super exciting.”

Arrow season 7 begins Monday, October 15 at 8pm on The CW.