‘Arrow’ Season 7 Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

Tonight is the season 7 premiere of Arrow on the CW. The synopsis for the premiere episode reads, “At Slabside Maximum Security Prison, Oliver is determined to keep a low profile to shorten his sentence; Oliver is tested when he runs into old foes; Diggle and Dinah have taken on new jobs and left their costumes behind.”

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Preview

The season 6 finale of Arrow left fans on the edge of their seats. Not only did Quentin die, but the main villain of the season, Ricardo Diaz, was able to evade death.

In a recent interview with EW, actor Stephen Amell shared that this season was extremely isolating to film; in that way, he bonded with his character. He tells the outlet, “It’s been a very, very unique year because I am in prison and because I’m not ‘kind of isolated’; I’m really isolated… It feels like there are two shows going on; There’s what’s happening out in Star City, and there’s what’s going on with Oliver. It feels like two very, very different things, but it has been a really interesting journey. It’s been a challenge for me thus far in a good way.”

Life in prison will not be easy for Oliver, and in a recent interview, showrunner Beth Schwartz discussed what the new season has to offer. Asked if redemption is the new theme, Schwartz said, “Yeah, it’s gonna affect all of our characters, but it will obviously affect Oliver the most, just in terms of everything that he’s done for the past six years and because his identity is outed. Everyone knows who he is, and that’s gonna be a huge. He’s gonna have to deal with that, all season. He can no longer hide behind the mask or prison, or any of those things.”

She also divulged that Felicity and William are not adapting to life in Witness Protection well. “They’re away from their family, their city and their real lives, so it’s not going well.”

Be sure to tune into a new episode of Arrow on the CW at 8pm ET/PT.