A$AP Rocky Admits To Being Bullied During His First Orgy At Age 13

A$AP Rocky is one of the most prominent and recognizable young hip-hop acts today. The Harlem-native released his third, full-length studio album, Testing, in May of this year and is rumored to be working on a collaborative project with Tyler, The Creator.

With endeavors in high-fashion and a collaborative sneaker with Under Armour on the way, it appears as if the 30-year-old rapper is on top of the world. In which he is, but things weren’t always so fabulous for A$AP Rocky as an adolescent.

Rocky recently sat down with Esquire to discuss his struggles growing up in Harlem, his emergence in the high-fashion realm, his experience selling drugs, and his rather unique sexual conquest. Matter of fact, the rapper also known as Pretty Flacko went on to reveal that he participated in his first group sex encounter in the seventh grade at the tender age of 13-years-old. But it came with the price of being bullied for his underdeveloped, prepubescent anatomy.

In his interview with the publication, the frontman of the A$AP Mob had this to say about being bullied at his very first orgy,

“My first orgy was when I was in seventh grade. Thirteen years old. Yeah, I was at Booker T. Washington [High School] in New York City. My dad had went to jail for drugs, so my mom moved us to a homeless shelter on 104th and Broadway. Our school was like three blocks away, and they used to let us out for lunch, for 45 minutes. The first time was in this apartment building. We took the elevator to the roof, and everybody put their coats on the ground. There were like five girls and 10 guys, and we all just took turns. And hopefully, you didn’t have a little d—k because they’re going to tease you. At that time, I wasn’t the biggest guy, but come on, cut me some slack, I was in the seventh grade! F–king bullies!”

This small excerpt only raises tons of more questions we have for A$AP Rocky. However, the “Goldie” rapper went on to discuss how he often hosts and engages in group sex activities in his Beverly Hills mansion. Rocky even has a luxurious, custom-designed $100,000 bed to provide orgy participants with the ultimate sexual experience in comfort.

Flacko went on to add the following while speaking with Esquire,

“The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited s–t like me… And why not? Let’s smoke some good weed in the teepee and have a fun time!”

There’s no denying that A$AP Rocky is living the life any young, 20-something could only imagine and desire. Let’s just hope he’s practicing safe sex and staying hydrated during these orgy parties.

Check out A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator perform their latest collaborative song, “Potato Salad” below. (P.S Jaden Smith makes a cameo in the video.)

