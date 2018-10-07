Bear Minimum on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Camping Cook Pots

Married couple Cory and Heidi Santiago are the minds behind the company, Bear Minimum, which launched in 2017. They make camping cook pots called Bear Bowls.

The product is a flame-resistant, folding camping pot that can also be used as a bowl. It is made from fiberglass with an aluminum plate on the bottom, according to Krem 2.

Cory tells the outlet, “It adds weight but it allows stability. Without the metal plate, I was able to cook a few times and now I have cooked on one bear bowl over 70 times.”

Bear Bowls are available in three sizes: Baby Bear, Mama Bear, and Papa Bear. The Baby Bear sells for $30 ($2 less without the handle), while the Mama Bear is $40 and the Papa Bear is $50.

KREM 2 writes that the product can be sold on Amazon, however, that page is currently inactive.

Bear Bowl started with a very successful Indiegogo campaign. Heidi and Cory were able to raise over $79,000 by May 16, 2017.

The page states that the Bear Bowl weighs 6.3 ounces– about the weight of a cell phone. It can hold 32oz of water that can boil in 5-8 minutes. “The Bear Bowl was created to solve the issue of pack space and we have enjoyed working with the right materials and designs to create something that is not just a really cool product but actually works. Hours of testing have proven that the Bear Bowl has a viable place in the market.”

Check out the Bear Bowl on the season premiere of Shark Tank on October 7 at 10pm ET/PT.