‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Jadah Getting Fired

Clips from last week’s Black Ink Crew show Ted sitting down with Tati to discuss an altercation between her Jadah.

Tati shared that whenever she sees Jadah, she feels as if there’s a “target on her back.”

Tati admits that she started the feud between them because she threw a beer at Jadah, but says she’s done with the drama between them.

In tonight’s show, Jadah approaches Tati to settle everything between them. Unfortunately, all descends into chaos when Ted gets involved and tries to protect Tati. Then, at the peak of it all, Jadah’s rudeness causes Ted to fire her.

What do we know about Jadah on the show? The drama queen has definitely, well, brought the drama to the show this season. She was hired by Walt in season 6, but her fights with Tati have really taken center stage when it comes to her time on the show.

According to Monsters and Critics, she’s been fired in the past (back when Melody was managing the shop), until Sky hired her back. Will she be able to revive herself after this firing?

Only time will tell.

Jadah’s Instagram, which was raked in an impressive 199k followers, reads, “🇭🇹Haitian Goddess🇭🇹 who just so happens to be the blue headed beauty on @vh1 @blackinkcrew 👨🏽‍🎤 for bookings👉🏾.”

All this isn’t to say that Tati has had an easy time on the show. In March, Tatiana made her way home to Long Island where she was forced to field questions from her family about why she was even working on Black Ink Crew. Her father tells her, “I understand you were going out there to be your own woman,” Tati’s father says, “but my thing is…I thought you were going back to school.”

In the episode, Tati explained that her family has always given her a difficult time when it comes to being a tattoo artist. “Her parents and all of her cousins have college degrees, so they obviously want her to pursue the same path. The incessant questions have Tati feeling stuck,” VH1 writes.

Be sure to tune into the show tonight, Wednesday, at 10pm ET/PT.