Bobby Dassey, a CD & Making a Murderer 2: What Was On it?

Steven Avery’s post-conviction lawyer has accused Bobby Dassey in court filings of possibly being the person who accessed a CD that she says shows searches for pornographic images from the Internet, including dead and mutilated women who were raped and tortured.

Attorney Kathleen Zellner has launched an aggressive defense for Avery, who was convicted, along with his nephew Brendan Dassey, in 2007 of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach. Halbach’s remains were discovered in fragments in a burn pit and burn barrel behind Avery’s trailer on his family salvage yard property. Avery, Dassey, and other family members lived there. Bobby Dassey is one of the brothers of Brendan Dassey, and he has featured in a lot of Zellner’s theories.

The case was the subject of the first Making a Murderer series on Netflix, which caused an international sensation as it focused on defense arguments of alleged evidence planting and the like. Making a Murderer Part 2 is available to stream on October 19, 2018.

Bobby Dassey has never been arrested, charged, nor implicated by prosecutors of any involvement in Teresa Halbach’s death, nor has it ever been proven that he is the person who accessed the images from the Internet.

Zellner Argued in Court Filings That the CD Contains Violent Images

In October 2017, Kathleen Zellner filed a motion in Wisconsin courts asking Judge Angela Sutkiewicz to reconsider her earlier decision denying a defense motion to give Avery a new trial. In that motion, Zellner raised the accusations about the CD. In a motion to reconsider, Zellner argued, “[T]he Dassey computer contains images of Ms. Halbach, violent pornography and dead bodies of young females viewed by Bobby Dassey at relevant time periods before and after the murder of Ms. Halbach.”

She alleged in the court filing that “the Dassey computer contains images of Ms. Halbach, violent pornography and dead bodies of young females viewed by Bobby Dassey at relevant time periods before and after the murder of Ms. Halbach.”

“New computer forensic technology reveals…images of Ms. Halbach, many images of violent pornography involving young females being raped and tortured, and images of injuries to females, including a decapitated head, bloodied torso, a bloody head injury, and a mutilated body, on the Dassey computer,” claimed Zellner’s motion.

“Many of the female images, both alive and deceased, bear an uncanny resemblance to Ms. Halbach,” it alleges.

She further claimed “these searches have been isolated to times when only Bobby Dassey was home. Although there was only one user account on the Dassey computer, the relevant searches occurred during times when Bobby Dassey was alone in the house. While Bobby worked nights and was home during the day on weekdays, all of his family members either attended high school or worked the day shift. “

“The quantity and nature of the pornographic content recovered…from the Dassey computer should have alrted investigators to the individual viewing such images as someone at elevated risk of committing a sexually motivated violent crime.”

Police procedure expert Gregg McCrary submitted a supplemental affidavit wherein he describes his opinion that the violent, underage, and child pornography, combined with the images of and searches for dead bodies, “reflects a co-morbidity of sexual paraphilias.”

McCrary’s opinion is that “Bobby Dassey was becoming obsessively deviant in his viewing of violent pornography” in the weeks “before Ms. Halbach’s October 31, 2005 appointment at the Avery Salvage yard property,” the defense motion alleges.

Bobby Dassey Testified That He Saw Teresa Halbach on the Property That Day

Zellner argued that “Bobby Dassey’s testimony was critical to the state’s case against Mr. Avery.” She recounted how prosecutor Ken Kratz told the jury: “…you will hear testimony about, that at about 2:45 on the 31st of October, Bobby saw a young girl drive up to the Avery property. Bobby Dassey saw this young girl, later identified as Teresa Halback (sick), get out of her tal, or blue or green colored SUV and actually take pictures of the van that her (sick) mom had for sale.”

Kratz alleged that Bobby saw Teresa walk towards Steven Avery’s trailer and then “took a shower and left to go deer hunting, bow hunting, about 15 minutes later….Teresa’s SUV was there, but Teresa was nowhere to be found. You are going to hear tht Bobby Dassey was the last person, the last citizen that will have seen Teresa Halbach alive.”

At trial, Bobby Dassey testified that he observed Halbach’s light-green or teal-colored SUV pull up in his driveway at 2:30 p.m. on October 31, 2005. Bobby then observed Ms. Halbach exit her vehicle and start taking pictures of his mom’s maroon van right in front of his trailer, says the Zellner motion.

Bobby testified that “he then observed Ms. Halbach walking towards the door of Mr. Avery’s trailer,” says the motion.

The prosecutor asked, “After seeing this woman walking toward your Uncle Steven’s trailer, did you ever see this woman again?”

“No.”

Bobby then testified that he took a three or four-minute shower, left his trailer to go hunting, and observed Halbach’s vehicle still parked in the driveway but saw no signs of her. He testified that he returned to his trailer around “five-ish” and her car was gone, recounts the motion.

Zellner alleged that Avery’s trial attorneys did not conduct an adequate investigation into Bobby Dassey.

Bryan Dassey, another brother, told investigators on November 6, 2005 that “investigators should also talk to his brother Bobby, because he saw her leave their property,” referring to Halbach, says the Zellner motion.

In a later affidavit, Bryan Dassey said, “I distinctly remember Bobby telling me, ‘Steven could not have killed her because I saw her leave the property on October 31, 2005.’”

Zellner’s motion says that Avery’s defense attorneys said they did not interview Bobby Dassey. During closing arguments in the original trial, Avery’s defense attorney’s argued:

“Bobby Dassey says that he sees Teresa Halbach at 2:45, he leaves at three and the vehicle is still there, something like that. He has no good way of verifying the time, but he tells the officer, talk to Scott Tadych – Tadych he can tell you precisely is the word he used, precisely what time it was.

Well, how does she know that Tadych can tell precisely what time it was that he supposedly is being seen, unless the two of them maybe got together, talked about a story they had come up with. Remember those two people, unlike anybody else that was asked about an alibi and maybe weren’t, but those two people alibied themselves. Without each other, there is no alibi for either one of them.”

The Judge Denied the Defense Motion Based on the CD

In September 2018, Sheboygan Judge Angela Sutkiewicz rejected Zellner’s quest for a new trial for Avery; she rejected a motion that centered around the CD that Zellner argued was withheld evidence from the defense. WMTV reported that the judge sided with the state, which had argued that the CD was a summary of other CDs that the defense did have.

“While the defense did not have those specific impressions of Detective Velie prior to trial, the information that he used to create the CD in question was in possession of the defendant prior to trial,” Sutkiewicz wrote in the ruling.

Zellner told Action 2 News, “Once again we are disappointed in the lower court’s poor grasp of the facts, misapplication of the law and dilatory tactics in missing deadlines. We look forward to experiencing the best of Wisconsin’s judiciary as we advance to a higher court. We did not develop the ineffective assistance of counsel argument because the failure to disclose the CD was a clear cut Brady violation, not ineffective assistance of counsel.”

The Timing of the Alleged Searches May Not Help Avery’s Case

Law and Crime has criticized the Zellner timeline on the CD, indicating that the “problem for Zellner is that her own computer expert’s attached affidavit directly refutes her assertion about the timing of the Halbach photos.

The expert said, according to Law and Crime, “Since the files were recovered via data carving, there is no file system metadata available. The files’ original path, file name, and created, accessed, or modified timestamps are not available, nor is there any information regarding how they arrived on the computer.”

A report from investigator Tom Fassbender indicated the images were saved in April 2006, after the Halbach murder, according to Law and Crime. “It seems there is no evidence the images of Halbach were accessed by someone using the Dassey computer before the crime,” the site reports.

As for the other pornographic images, Law and Crime states, “The images said to have been found on the computer carry the dates of April 9, 2006, and April 19, 2006. It is unclear if the images which contain 2006 dates could have been searched and downloaded on the 2005 date.”

You can read the entire Law and Crime report here. The site also questions whether Zellner can really prove that Bobby Dassey was the person who accessed the images, saying other people might have had access to the computer.