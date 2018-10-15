Is Bristol Palin Dating After Her Divorce?

Bristol Palin has certainly brought the drama to a new season of Teen Mom OG.

When the show began filming, she was in the middle of a divorce from husband Dakota Meyer, 30, and now, fans have the opportunity to watch the fallout of their split.

In an interview on the show, Dakota said that he was responsible for many of the couple’s problems. “It’s become tough… 99 percent of our problems in this family and in this marriage is my anxiety and my PTSD whether you want to believe or justify it or not.”

On tonight’s episode, viewers will watch as Dakota moves Bristol’s belongings out of their house.

So what’s the latest on Bristol’s love life? Is she dating again?

It seems the Teen Mom OG star isn’t quite ready for a new relationship. During an Instagram Q&A in August, she said, “Freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal. (I am not ready to date).”

This is understandable, as Bristol filed for divorce on February 9. Bristol also has her hands full with her two children, Sailor and Atlee Bay. Speaking to E Online, Palin said, “I was super, super, super, super independent before I got married. I was a single mom forever. I liked my own things, having my own schedule, being able to discipline Tripp how I wanted to. All these other things,… And then, when you get married, you, like, lose all that because you have to sit here and talk to someone else. Get their opinions, get their voice. You know, everything else. It’s been challenging because I think we were already grown up and set in our ways when we got married.”

Both Bristol and Dakota have been very forward about Dakota’s struggles with PTSD and anxiety.

On the Teen Mom OG Special in late September, Bristol said of her husband’s PTSD, “As a wife, I don’t know how to handle it. I’m not a psychiatrist. I don’t know what’s best.”

Despite the troubles they’ve faced, Meyer continues to take his parenting responsibilities very seriously. Bristol told ET in September, “He is an incredible father and I would never say anything about him as a father because he’s blown my expectations… I think our marriage was something that was very fast, and he would agree too.”

Be sure to tune into a new episode of Teen Mom tonight on MTV at 9pm ET/PT.