Bristol Palin’s Ex-Husband Dakota Meyer & Kids on ‘Teen Mom OG’

Bristol Palin has joined the cast of Teen Mom OG, and many know her as the daughter of politician Sarah Palin. She also starred on her own reality show, years ago, called Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp. On the first episode of the new season for Teen Mom OG, fans get to know more about Bristol’s ex-husband Dakota Meyer, their children, and the kid she had with ex Levi Johnston.

Bristol was just 17 years old when she gave birth to her first child, a boy named Tripp Easton Mitchell Johnston, in 2008. Tripp is from Bristol’s relationship with ex-fiance Levi Johnston. Currently, Tripp is participating on the new reality show Dancing With the Stars Junior. Bristol’s ex, Levi, has remarried and started a family with wife Sunny Oglesby.

Dakota, who is a marine, has two kids with Bristol and they are both under the age of 3. Their children are named Sailor Grace Meyer and Atlee Bay. Bristol filed for divorce in February 2018, citing “discord or conflict of personalities” as the reason for the break up.

According to People, after Bristol and Dakota called it quits, Dakota spoke about the divorce on social media, saying, “She wasn’t happy with me so it’s for the best.” Dakota also shared advice for others going through similar situations in their marriages. He told followers to, “Take it one day at a time and focus on you. Everything is just a moment in time. You can try everything and give the person all you have, and if they don’t choose to see good in you, it’s out of your control. Know when enough is enough.”

This season on Teen Mom OG, it appears that viewers may get a look at the couple’s demise, as they get into an explosive fight on the premiere and Bristol breaks down about Dakota’s struggles with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Now that Bristol is a single mother, she has reflected on her marriage and, according to The Daily Mail. In fact, Bristol stated on Good Morning America that she doesn’t think she will ever get married again. Bristol explained her new outlook on marriage as this, “My thoughts on it have changed so much it’s like I don’t think I’d ever get remarried, ever.”