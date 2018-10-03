Cali Trepp on ‘Are You the One’

Cali Trepp is part of this season’s 11 male and 11 female cast of Are You The One.

Trepp is a 24-year-old model who studied nursing and played volleyball at Alverno College in Milwaukee. She was also a studio arts minor.

So far, she’s matched with Tomas and Zak on the show.

Cali’s LinkedIn states, “I am an incredibly talented young woman with a lot of drive and passion. I aspire to get my Master’s in Public Health and specialize in Marketing and Communications with the hopes of running large-scale health campaigns. I also would like to continue to lobby either with the state I will reside in or at the national level to continue to improve health policy.”

She has been working as a registered nurse at Rogers Memorial Hospital in Wisconsin for over two years, where she assesses the mental health needs of children and adolescents. Prior to that, she was a promotional specialist at TEAM Enterprises.

According to MTV.com, Cali wears her heart on her sleeve. She “falls hard and fast, and when the relationship goes wrong, the emotion can be too much to handle.”

Although she has 40k followers on Instagram, her account is currently private.

