WATCH FULL Cardi B Rant About Nicki Minaj’s Podcast

Cardi B went on an epic rant about Nicki Minaj’s “Queen Radio” show, in which Minaj said it was her friend, Rah Ali, who beat up Cardi. You can watch the full rant, which Cardi uploaded to her Instagram page in segments on October 29, above. Cardi threatens to beat up Minaj and also threatened legal action. Cardi tells her followers, that Nicki lies “so much [she] can’t keep up with [her] f***in’ lies. First you say you’ve got the footage, but then you say you wanna pay somebody $100,000 if they give you the footage? Yo, make sense when you’re talking!”

This came shortly after Minaj went on her podcast to divulge information about the pair’s apparent brawl during New York Fashion Week. Minaj said it was her friend, Rah Ali, who beat up Cardi. Minaj said, “Rah, really beat Cardi’s ass bad. Rah beat you so bad that I was mad at Rah. You went home and told people security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons.”

Cardi's response to that was to call Minaj a "snitch." Minaj added that she would hand over $100,000 to anyone who came forward with the surveillance footage of the pair's alleged fight. It had been alleged that Cardi threw a shoe and Minaj, causing injury.

Minaj also denied the allegation that she had leaked Cardi B’s number. Minaj said, “I’ve never leaked a number in my life and y’all continue to lie on me to make me look like a bad person.”

