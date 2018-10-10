Carrie Underwood Shows Off Baby Bump at 2018 American Music Awards

Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, announced that they were pregnant with their second child together, in August 2018. They already are parents to son Isaiah Michael. According to People, the couple released the following statement, when announcing the big news:

This has just been a dream come true with the album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.

Recently, Underwood revealed that she had suffered three miscarriages prior to her current pregnancy. According to The Washington Post, Underwood said on CBS Sunday Morning, “I was like, ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid?’ … ‘Do something. Either shut the door, or let me have a kid.’ For the first time, I feel like I actually told God how I felt. And I feel like we’re supposed to do that … He heard me.”

Underwood also discussed her pregnancy journey on CBS Sunday Morning, revealing that, “We got pregnant early 2017, and it didn’t work out. It happens. And that was the thing in the beginning — it was like, ‘Okay, God, we know this just wasn’t your timing, and that is all right. We will bounce back and figure a way through it … Got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn’t work out. Got pregnant again early 2018 — didn’t work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, ‘Okay, what’s the deal? What is all of this?’”

During the time that Underwood struggled with her pregnancies, she did an interview with Redbook, stating that she would definitely be up for adopting children, in order to expand her family. Underwood said, “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older.”

Tonight, at the 2018 American Music Awards, also known as the AMAs, Carrie Underwood’s baby bump was on full display. Underwood glowed as she showed off her new, pregnant look. On the red carpet, Underwood revealed to People that she will be taking her baby on tour with her, once the little one is born. And, this wouldn’t be the first time she brought one of her children on tour, but now, she will be touring with two little ones. Underwood said that, “I think its just gonna be the easiest, like, most organized tour we’ve ever had because I feel like everybody’s just gonna be there and be on time and be ready for it, and they all offered to babysit. I’m not gonna sleep, but I did it once with one — how much harder could it be?”

At tonight’s American Music Awards, Underwood performs her song “Spinning Bottles” and she is also nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist. According to People, when talking about “Spinning Bottles,” Underwood said, “I feel like when we wrote this song ‘Spinning Bottles’ we kind of each had people in our heads go through this. It’s hard to write, it’s hard to get it out, it’s hard to say it’s gonna go on the album … It’s difficult to sing it to the world, but its life; that’s a part of life. It’s hard to just put yourself out there like that … You’re just going into a writing session letting your feelings out and just hope people get it.”