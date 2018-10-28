Cave Shake on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Paleo Diet Shake

Looking for a high-fat, low-carb dessert that’s actually effective for losing weight? Look no further. Cave Shake is one of the latest products designed for the keto diet. It is a ready-to-drink vegan, ketogenic shake that is also an effective meal replacement. Cave Shakes are:

– Vegan

– Dairy Free

– Gluten Free

– Certified Organic

– Non-GMO

Cave Shakes taste like melted ice cream. They contains coconut milk, natural sugars, stevia, salt, and guar gum. The Ketogenic diet (and yes, Cave Shakes are keto) is a low-carb, high-fat diet that allows your body to lose weight by putting your body into a process of ketosis.” Each 8 oz serving is 450 calories and contains 45 grams of fat.

Cave Shakes’s websites describe them as “creamy and delicious… tubular treats”.

According to Food Navigator, the company partnered with LA Libations that will allow the brand to grow beyond just Los Angeles– where the product was created. Founder and CEO Danny Stepper recently told Food Navigator, “We are huge believers in the brand nad the team and we are being very disciplined not to go too fast, which is rare for us because we have relationships with the biggest of retailers. We’re making sure they have a really legitimate chance to win and our goal is to find sweet spots that are really interesting and we want to be the #1 or #2 player in the category.”

How long can Cave Shakes live on the shelf? If they’re left unopened, they can live up to one year. Once opened, it’s suggested they be consumed within two days. Right now, Cave Shake comes in three different flavors: vanilla, chocolate, and coffee. (The coffee shake is the only one that has caffeine in it).

Cave Shakes can be purchased on the product’s online store, which you can check out here.

A three-pack sampler sells for $24.99, while a 9 pack variety pack sells for $67.41. The company also offers Cave Shake bars, for $4.99.