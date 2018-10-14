‘Charmed’ Reboot Cast Spoilers

The new reboot of Charmed premieres tonight, and you might be looking for some spoilers about the cast before the show premieres. First, you should know this show is very different and is not a revival but a complete reboot. The Halliwell sisters from the original series are gone, replaced by the Vera sisters and a long-lost sister. Here’s what we know so far about the cast. THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know any information about the new season.
Macy Vaughn (Madeleine Mantock)
Madeleine Mantock plays the oldest sister, Macy Vaugh. The other two sisters don’t meet her until the premiere — she wasn’t known to him. She has the power of telekinesis and is a molecular geneticist who wants to explain their powers through science. The idea of a long-lost sister might remind you a bit of the long-list sister who came halfway through the original series.
Mel Vera (Melonie Diaz)
Mel is the middle sister. She has the power of freezing time and is able to adapt to her new powers the fastest.
Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffrey)
She is the youngest sister and has the power of reading minds. (In the original series, the youngest sister Phoebe had the power of premonitions.) She’s a college freshman who doesn’t want her life disrupted. She’s wanting a normal life kind of like Piper did in the original series.
Alastair Caine (Craig Parker)
Craig Parker is playing the role of Alastair Cane, CEO of Morningstar Biotech and benefactor of Hilltowne University laboratory where Macy works. He’s described as someone who will be causing the sisters some trouble, TVLine reported. Perhaps he will have some similarities with Rex Buckland from the original series, who was CEO of Buckland Auction House and Prue’s boss. He spent a lot of time trying to destroyed the Charmed Ones.
Marisol, the Sister’s Mother (Valerie Cruz)
Marisol is the sisters’ mother and her death compels the plot forward where they discover their powers.
Harry Greenwood (Rupert Evans)
Harry is the whitelighter who advises the sisters and helps them learn how to control their powers.
Galvin Burdette (Ser’Darius Blain)
He’s a molecular geneticist who works with Macy. He’s described as outgoing and generous, and is Macy’s first friend when she moves to Hilltowne.
Niko Hamada (Ellen Tamaki)
She’s a Hilltowne police detective described as smart and determined. She and Mel have an on-and-off relationship.
Parker (Nick Hargrove)
He’s the Phi Delta Upsilon fraternity president and is Maggie’s friend.
Brian (Charlie Gillespie)
Charlie is MAggie’s on-and-off boyfriend that she went to high school with.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook