‘Charmed’ Reboot Cast Spoilers

The new reboot of Charmed premieres tonight, and you might be looking for some spoilers about the cast before the show premieres. First, you should know this show is very different and is not a revival but a complete reboot. The Halliwell sisters from the original series are gone, replaced by the Vera sisters and a long-lost sister. Here’s what we know so far about the cast. THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know any information about the new season.

Macy Vaughn (Madeleine Mantock)

Macy Vaughn: triple threat. Scientist, witch, and telekinetic. #Charmed premieres Sunday, October 14 on The CW. pic.twitter.com/s6rX2z1HAU — Charmed (@cw_charmed) September 21, 2018

Madeleine Mantock plays the oldest sister, Macy Vaugh. The other two sisters don’t meet her until the premiere — she wasn’t known to him. She has the power of telekinesis and is a molecular geneticist who wants to explain their powers through science. The idea of a long-lost sister might remind you a bit of the long-list sister who came halfway through the original series.

Mel Vera (Melonie Diaz)

Mel Vera embraces her abilities to stop time. Don't miss the series premiere Sunday, October 14 at 9/8c on The CW! #Charmed pic.twitter.com/Ojad5ElXqk — Charmed (@cw_charmed) October 5, 2018

Mel is the middle sister. She has the power of freezing time and is able to adapt to her new powers the fastest.

Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffrey)

Maggie Vera, she's juggling Greek life and witch life. #Charmed premieres SUNDAY, October 14 at 9/8c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/hq1T4HEC9n — Charmed (@cw_charmed) October 3, 2018

She is the youngest sister and has the power of reading minds. (In the original series, the youngest sister Phoebe had the power of premonitions.) She’s a college freshman who doesn’t want her life disrupted. She’s wanting a normal life kind of like Piper did in the original series.

Alastair Caine (Craig Parker)

🗞 #NEWS 🗞 A new #Charmed face! The actor Craig Parker will be Alastair Caine (remember that name from the original series?). Alastair will work in the lab of Hilltowne University. pic.twitter.com/aZRbRMmrYO — Charmed Fever (@Charmed_Fever) September 13, 2018

Craig Parker is playing the role of Alastair Cane, CEO of Morningstar Biotech and benefactor of Hilltowne University laboratory where Macy works. He’s described as someone who will be causing the sisters some trouble, TVLine reported. Perhaps he will have some similarities with Rex Buckland from the original series, who was CEO of Buckland Auction House and Prue’s boss. He spent a lot of time trying to destroyed the Charmed Ones.

Marisol, the Sister’s Mother (Valerie Cruz)

Marisol is the sisters’ mother and her death compels the plot forward where they discover their powers.

Harry Greenwood (Rupert Evans)

Every witch needs a Whitelighter. Get to know Harry Greenwood before #Charmed premieres SUNDAY at 9/8c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/odtewlZJQ0 — Charmed (@cw_charmed) October 9, 2018

Harry is the whitelighter who advises the sisters and helps them learn how to control their powers.

Galvin Burdette (Ser’Darius Blain)

He’s a molecular geneticist who works with Macy. He’s described as outgoing and generous, and is Macy’s first friend when she moves to Hilltowne.

Niko Hamada (Ellen Tamaki)

We finally heard Niko talk for the first time and I’m so excited to see her story with Mel and fingers crossed that she find out they are witches eventually 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/76DF6wGKsy — Charmed (@2018_charmed) September 22, 2018

She’s a Hilltowne police detective described as smart and determined. She and Mel have an on-and-off relationship.

Parker (Nick Hargrove)

‘Charmed’: Nick Hargrove Set As Series Regular On the CW Reboot https://t.co/QVS6A9Wiiy pic.twitter.com/C4jORLm527 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 5, 2018

He’s the Phi Delta Upsilon fraternity president and is Maggie’s friend.

Brian (Charlie Gillespie)

'Charmed' Adds Charlie Gillespie And Ellen Tamaki As Romantic Interests https://t.co/qZcpCmHot0 pic.twitter.com/Z0x60gA99c — ScienceFiction.com (@ScienceFiction) March 13, 2018

Charlie is MAggie’s on-and-off boyfriend that she went to high school with.