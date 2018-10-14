‘Charmed’ Reboot Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It On Tonight?

Tonight we finally get to see the reboot of Charmed. Reviews are mixed. Some say the new show doesn’t quite have the “charm” of the original and isn’t taking advantage of having a home on The CW, which is a much more popular station today than WB was back in the original Charmed‘s day. But others are saying that this is just the first episode, and the show is already showing promise that will likely only blossom as the series progresses. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Charmed tonight.

AIR DATE & TIME: The Charmed premiere episode airs tonight, Sunday October 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central, 9 p.m. Pacific.)

LIVE STREAM: If you miss the episode, you can watch it later on The CW’s website or app.

TV CHANNEL FOR CHARMED: To find out what channel Charmed is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel The CW is on for you.

IS IT ON NETFLIX? Unfortunately, no, Charmed is not on Netflix. The CW has a deal with Netflix that new seasons do not premiere until a week after their season concludes on The CW.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: The official synopsis for the new series is: “Mel and Maggie Vera suffer a shock when their mother dies suddenly, but before they have time to heal from their loss, another surprise shows up on their doorstep in the shape of an older sister — brilliant geneticist Macy — whom their mother never told them existed. The emotional stress takes its toll and the girls begin to exhibit impossible new abilities. An explanation comes from an unexpected place: the new chair of the women’s studies department. Harry Greenwood reveals that the three are powerful witches, and he is their whitelighter, there to advise and guide them as they battle dark forces.”