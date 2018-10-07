‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 3 Finale: Photos & Discussion [SPOILERS]

Sadly, the Season 3 finale of Chesapeake Shores on Hallmark is already airing tonight. We’re not ready to say goodbye, and we’ll likely have to wait nearly a year before the show returns. If it’s renewed, it will likely return in August 2019. That’s a long time to wait. But at least we’ll have Hallmark Christmas movies starting October 26 to help comfort us while we wait for the show to come back.

If you can’t wait and want to learn more about tonight’s finale, scroll down to see some photos of the finale. Then come back after you watch the finale and let us and other viewers know what you thought about the episode.

Tonight’s episode, the tenth in the season, is called “Before a Following Sea.” Here’s an official synopsis: “Mick recruits family members to join him on the water; Abby must decide whether or not to break up with Trace; Bree’s relationship with Simon is rocked when Caroline appears; David and Jess must figure out their relationship without the B&B.”

Here are photos from the finale. Warning: These may contain minor spoilers.

Bree’s book has still been causing problems in the O’Brien family. Do you think they reacted fairly to her?

Another synopsis reads: “Kevin and Sarah try to make their long-distance relationship work.”

Trace and Mick have had some legal conflicts over the Bridge, and Abby’s been caught in the middle. It isn’t easy. Trace’s considering a tour offer also put their relationship at risk.

Another episode synopsis also reads: “Mick prepares for the annual regatta with Connor and Thomas, and uses his time on the water to contemplate the relationship he’s fostered with his family over the last 3 years.”

The family will stay close, no matter what. This we can depend on.

A synopsis for the finale also tells us: “On top of the conflict over her book, Bree deals with an extended visit from the muse that inspired Simon’s books.”

But the brothers still have conflict from time to time. Who doesn’t?

I have a tough time believing anything could ultimately break up Trace and Abby. They’ve been through so much together.

The synopsis also reveals: “After years of avoiding it, Mick and Megan confront Bree about their family history.”

Another synopsis for the episode reads: “Trace and Abby are immediately confronted with the fall out of his tour decision, ultimately seeking guidance from Nell.”

Meanwhile, Connor and Danielle consider rekindling their relationship. (I’m laughing about seeing Kevin in the background of the photo below, watching them.)

Another synopsis tells us about tonight: “Jess receives unexpected visitors of her own: David’s parents, who come with an offer that could impact Jess and David’s future.”

Abby’s had a lot of stress this season, including trying to keep up with Wes’s new fiance, Terri, while also being a “super mom.”

What did you think about tonight’s finale of Chesapeake Shores? Let us know in the comments below.