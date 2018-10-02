Cheyenne Floyd’s Baby Daddy Is Cory Wharton from ‘The Challenge’

MTV viewers may know Cheyenne Floyd from the reality competition show Are You the One?, while others may know Cory Wharton from The Real World and MTV’s The Challenge. Well, the two had a baby together and are now appearing on the MTV hit show Teen Mom OG.

According to Reality Blurb, Wharton said that he didn’t initially think he was the father of Floyd’s child. He also talked about his relationship with Floyd’s boyfriend, Zach, and the possibilities of getting back together with Floyd.

Wharton admitted on The Domenick Nati Show that, “The door is never closed, right? When you have a kid with somebody that door is always open. Me and Cheyenne are going to have to deal with each other for the rest of our lives whether we like it or not. We have a kid together, so that door is always open but right now we just feel like she’s dating Zach doing her own thing and I’m doing mine.” Wharton also said he gets along well with Zach.

Meanwhile, Floyd says on Teen Mom OG that, “Cory is great with me when Zach and I are bad. And Zach is good with me when Cory and I are fighting. […] I seriously feel like I’m going to be a single mom forever.” So, it sounds like they may have a difference in opinions.

Wharton also revealed on The Domenick Nati Show that, when Floyd became pregnant with their daughter, Ryder, the two were not an item. He explained, “We weren’t really a thing at the time. We were just having fun, hooking up. We hooked up and after that, she started seeing someone. That hookup turned into a baby. We didn’t think it was mine because it was only one time but it ended up being mine … My sperm went right up and created a baby and now I’m here. I’m not mad about it at all but just use protection.”

According to Romper, Floyd’s boyfriend, Zach, who appears on Teen Mom OG, doesn’t seem to have much of a social media presence. In addition, there aren’t any photos of him on Floyd’s Instagram account. So, it’s currently unknown whether or not the couple has stayed together since filming the show.