‘Chicago Fire/Med/PD’ Crossover Event Spoilers

Chicago Fire, Med and PD are three of NBC’s most popular shows, and tonight’s crossover event is gearing up to be one of the biggest yet.

Interested in learning what will happen in tonight’s crossover event? Read on, but beware of spoilers.

The whopping three-hour event will involve a dangerous fire that threatens many peoples lives– including that of a member of Truck 81.

Colin Donnell, who plays Dr. Connor Rhodes in Chicago Med, tells TV Guide, “One of the Chicago Fire family is injured and needs to be tended to by Ava and Connor”. He didn’t divulge the identity of that person, but with lives on the line, the episode is bound to be stressful.

Fire cast member David Eigenberg adds on, “we end up in the ER with somebody incredibly significant to us, who made a sacrifice, and their sacrifice has a price… So we’re on edge as to what’s going to happen with the person.”

And everything descends to chaos when the firefighters and med doctors begin to disagree on how to best treat the patient. Donnell says, “Risks are taken, people are mad and confused and fighting for what they think is right.”

TV Guide also dishes that Jay Halstead’s father will be caught in the blaze. Chicago Med executive producer Andrew Schneider says brothers Jay and Will Halstead will “deals with their past and their relationship to their father.”

At another point in the episode, Otis will be brought to Med psychiatrist Dr. Charles after something happens to him. Actor Yuri Sardarov says, “It’s a good, old-fashioned [plot about] Dr. Charles trying to figure out what’s going on with somebody [and] how much are they fronting.”

The episode will air on Wednesday, October 3, from 8-11pm ET/PT.