‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ on Netflix: Cast Spoilers

The premiere of Netflix's series premiere, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, kicks off on October 26. The series is going to be 10 episodes long, and Netflix has already started on Season 2, which will be another 10 episodes. The series is phenomenal. It's a darker take on the Sabrina storyline, much like Riverdale is a darker take on the Archie comics. The series really feels like a "Buffy" type series for a new generation. Sabrina isn't afraid to stand up for what she believes in, and she's a hero that everyone can relate to and enjoy watching.

The series was filmed in Vancouver and other locations in Canada, very close to where Riverdale is filmed. Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa will executive produce alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. You can definitely feel shades of Riverdale in this series, but it's more serious and the character decisions aren't quite as confusing as Riverdale can be at times.

The series was originally supposed to be on The CW, but Netflix acquired the rights. And considering the more serious nature of the show, we're glad that they did. It's enjoyable to watch, and you'll be ready to jump into Season 2 as soon as it finishes. This series takes place in the same universe as Riverdale. In fact, Greendale is really just down the road from Riverdale in the show's universe. We hear Riverdale mentioned a couple times, and a key villain in the series seems to have some connection to what's happening currently on the Riverdale series. It would be very easy for the two shows to have a crossover one day.

Sabrina has a great cast who is up to the challenge of the series. The cast includes Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot and Gavin Leatherwood.

Netflix's synopsis of the series reads: "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit." There are some moments in the series where you'll really be wondering what's going to happen next, and you'll be worried about some of the characters.

Click through the story to read more about the major characters and some surprising characters that you might recognize from other shows. But be warned, there will be spoilers for the season in the upcoming pages. Now click through the gallery to learn more about the amazing cast of characters who are gracing the new series.