Chris Tyrrell, Hillary Scott’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hillary Scott and Chris Tyrrell’s love story is one of the most heartwarming in music history.

The couple has been together since 2011, and have since built a beautiful family. Interested in learning more about how they met and their love story?

Read on.

1. They Met in College

Scott met Tyrrell in college. They went to different schools but met through mutual friends.

Scott tells Redbook that she was into him straight from the get-go. “I thought off the bat that he was really attractive, and I could tell that he was kind. Kindness just oozes out of him… I wanted to date him when I met him! And he just wanted to play basketball.”

The two didn’t end up dating during college. It wasn’t until a few years later that they started up their romance.

2. They Reconnected as Opening Acts for Tim McGraw

Tyrrell and Scott parted ways after college, but reconnected when Lady Antebellum and Love and Theft (Chris was the drummer) served as opening acts for Tim McGraw in early 2010.

They started dating in July 2010– Chris even filled in for Lady Antebellum’s drummer for a month.

A year after dating, Tyrrell popped the question.

Their romance was the subject of their song, “Just a Kiss.” In a statement about the song when it was released, Scott said, “We love writing songs from personal experience, and this is definitely one of those songs… There is so much excitement at the beginning of a new relationship… all the butterflies and that optimistic feeling that this person could be ‘the one.’ This song is about one of those times when your brain kicks in and tells your heart, ‘good things are worth waiting for.'”

3. Tyrrell Became a Full-Time Member of the Band Lady Antebellum Shortly Before They Married

In October 2011, Tyrrell was officially instated as the drummer for Lady Antebellum.

Chris ended up popping the question during the Fourth of July weekend while they were visiting their families in Tennessee.

Scott tells People, “Our families were close by, but it was just us out on a beautiful deck overlooking a lake in East Tennessee. We had just been on a hike and—in our workout clothes—he hit the knee! We feel so blessed by God that He sent us each other, and we are looking so forward to forever together!”

They tied the knot on January 7, 2012, in upstate New York.

4. They Have Three Children Together

The couple has three children together– two of whom are twins. Their eldest, Eisele Kaye Tyrrell, was born in 2013. Their twins, Betsy and Emory, were born earlier this year. The twins weighed 5.5 pounds at birth and measured 17 inches long.

In an Instagram post, Scott wrote, “Their favorite place to be, other than on me, is nose to nose and cheek to cheek… Big sister Eisele’s heart is full of love for her sisters, and she is already such an incredible little helper. One week in, and we are definitely seeing double! Double the blessing, double the tired, double the laundry, but double the love!”

Scott has been open about the fact that she miscarried prior to becoming pregnant with her twins.

In an interview with People, the singer said that the twins were “easier than with Eiselle.” She added, “And because that was a long process, it took me a while to fully recover after the miscarriage just because it was physically and emotionally [difficult]… This time around, I slept a lot.” She added, “You [definitely have] double the fatigue. I was sick in the beginning and it was always right around showtime so I had to take anti-nausea medicine that my doctor prescribed me, which thank the Lord for that stuff.”

5. Chris Has Taken a Break from the Band to Help Raise His Children

In April, news surfaced that Chris wouldn’t be part of Lady Antebellum’s summer tour (which launched in July) so that he could stay home and take care of his twin girls.

Scott and Tyrrell reportedly decided that Tyrrell should stay home to “be holding it down as Dad, hero.” Scott added that the couple felt “at complete peace” with their choice.

She told People Magazine, “We’re both equipping each other to do exactly what we’re supposed to be doing right now. We just came to that agreement together. It was one of the easiest decisions we’ve ever made and the peace that we’ve felt since we made it has just been continual proof of it being the right call.”

Tyrell added, “[I’m] looking forward to it. I’ve been a bandmate, employee, husband and dad, so I’m okay removing a hat… Besides, when you looked at whether the band could do without me or her, there wasn’t much question!”