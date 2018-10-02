Chrissy Metz Is Single After Split From Boyfriend Josh Stancil

Chrissy Metz is back as Kate on This Is Us and as the season begins to unfold, fans of the show have found themselves wondering about the actress’ personal life.

While Kate Pearson tries to navigate life post-marriage on the television show, Metz has been navigating life post-split. She and her boyfriend, Josh Stancil, called it quits earlier this year.

Back in March, the actress told Wendy Williams that she was dating herself when she was asked about her relationship with Stancil, a cameraman whom she met during Season 1 of This Is Us. Stancil and Metz are still friends.

“We’re still friends. We’re still friendly. I’m always friends with people who I was previously with, which is important to me, you know? Because you care about the person. You don’t just dump them off,” Metz told Williams.

Meanwhile, Metz has been dealing with a wide range of emotions connecting with her on-screen character. Not only did Kate Pearson recently suffer a miscarriage, but now Kate and her husband Toby have decided that they are going to try to get pregnant via IVF. Although Metz is only playing a role on television, she has admitted that she’s had a hard time with some of the intense emotion surrounding Kate.

“It was challenging, because you have to sit in that space for days on end. On a cellular level, your body doesn’t know the difference between real sadness and the sadness you’re portraying. I would literally go home and not want to talk to anybody. I would take a shower or a bath and just get in bed and listen to music that might shift my mood or meditate to get out of that space because you have to recover for the next day. It was difficult because you’re crying and all these emotions are right there all the time,” she told Glamour last year.

