CMT Artists of the Year 2018 Date, Time & Channels

Tonight is the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year show, which airs on multiple networks live, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Read on for all the details on all the times the show airs, the performers taking the stage tonight and more information on the show below.

CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR 2018 DATE & TIME: The 2018 CMT Artists of the Year event this year is held on October 17, 2018, live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The show’s live airing is set for 8 – 9:40 p.m. ET/PT.

CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR 2018 CHANNELS: The full show airs on both the CMT and TV Land, at several times. The first showing is from 8 – 9:40 p.m. ET/PT and then on CMT from 9:40 – 11:20 p.m. ET/PT. The show will air on CMT again from 1:30 – 3 a.m. ET/PT and 7:30 – 9 a.m. ET/PT on Friday, October 19, 2018. On Saturday, October 20, 2018, the show will air at 12 p.m. ET on CMT, then at 12:30 a.m. ET on October 21, 2018, and then on Sunday, October 28, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR 2018 HONOREES: This year’s honorees are all women and they include some stars who have been honorees in the past as well. These women include Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, Hillary Scott and Loretta Lynn. Loretta Lynn is this year’s Lifetime Honor recipient. When talking about being an honoree and a prominent member of the country music industry, Morris told CMT.com that, “I just want to be a positive role model going in and out of genres, but also remaining true to my country roots and turn those fans onto myself and others that are kicking ass right now as well as the pioneers of country music, male or female.”

CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR 2018 PERFORMERS: The performers scheduled to take the stage tonight include Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae, Runaway June, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Pistol Annies, Kelsea Ballerini, Alison Krauss, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow, Gladys Knight, Hillary Scott, Tori Kelly, Kirk Franklin, Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile. Tonight, there will be a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, in addition to tributes to the 2018 honorees, like Loretta Lynn.

2018 CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR PRESENTERS: According to CMT.com, some of the presenters at tonight’s show include Keith Urban, Smokey Robinson, Elle King, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet, Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, Trisha Yearwood and Sheryl Crow.