Colt Johnson and Larissa Christina on ’90 Day Fiance’

Colt Johnson and Larissa Christina Dos Santos Lima are one of the couples on season 6 of 90 Day Fiance and fans are getting to know them. Johnson lives at home with his mother in Las Vegas and he met Christina on social media. Christina hails from Brazil and comes to America to visit Johnson, but is upset upon arrival when Johnson doesn’t bring flowers for her to greet her at the airport.

According to Us Weekly, Christina tells the cameras, “When I saw Colt at the airport, I thought that he will bring me some things, like maybe chocolate [or] flowers to show me how much I’m important to him now that I’ve finally moved to America. But when I saw him without nothing in his hands, I thought, ‘What’s going on?’”

Johnson has said that he worries about Christina’s expectations, especially when it comes to finances. Johnson explained, “I think Larissa has a false understanding of life in America. Not everyone is a millionaire. Maybe she thinks I just have a lot of money in the bank or under the mattress or something.”

Whether or not Christina has high expectations, In Touch Weekly has reported that the couple tied the knot over the summer. Johnson and Christina appear to have gotten married on June 24, 2018.

Johnson is 33 years old, while Christina is 31, and he works as a software engineer. According to Johnson’s private Instagram account, he is also a photographer and adventure traveler.

When Johnson popped the question to Christina, they had only been with each other in person for 5 days. According to Reality Blurb, Johnson and Christina may still be residing with Johnson’s mother, Debra. The website has reported that Debra’s social media previously stated, “I live in Las Vegas with my son & his wife who help me financially since the passing of my husband of 26 years. I like to be on my computer and cook.”

In a recent interview with Reality TV World, Johnson and Christina talked about their relationship. Johnson spoke about the root of their problems together, saying, “Both Larissa and I would say that the biggest issue we have in our relationship is our different styles and methods of communicating. Not only do we have a language barrier between us where context is often lost, but our personalities and the way we express ourselves are different too.”

Johnson and Christina are currently starring on 90 Day Fiance with several other couples on the TLC network. The couple’s official description via TLC states that, “Colt wasn’t having any luck with American women, so he decided to look elsewhere and met Larissa via social media. Colt and Larissa both traveled to meet up in Mexico, and Colt proposed after just five days. Colt is a mama’s boy and is used to his mom taking care of him and everything he needs, so they both must make adjustments to fit Larissa into their everyday life. Colt worries that Larissa has the wrong impression of what it means to be American after all of her high-priced demands, while Colt’s family worries that Larissa is just using Colt for a ticket into the U.S.”

