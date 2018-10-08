Columbus Day Parade 2018 NYC: How to Watch the Event Online

Hosts Joe Piscopo and Juliette Papa are joined by anchors Ken Rosato and Lauren Glassberg for the 74th Annual Columbus Day Parade in NYC. The parade will be shown on the ABC7 network, from 12 – 3 p.m. ET, so anyone with access to ABC7 will be able to watch the event on TV, as well as online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the 2018 NYC Columbus Day Parade live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch the 2018 NYC Columbus Day Parade live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch the 2018 NYC Columbus Day Parade episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

According to ABC7NY, the parade “celebrates the spirit of exploration and courage that inspired Christopher Columbus’s 1492 expedition and the important contributions Italian-Americans have made to the United States.” The parade includes bands, floats, performers and 35,000 marchers. Over a million people line the streets to watch the festivities.

The route runs up Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, from 44th to 72nd Street, with red carpet performances on Fifth Avenue, between 67th and 69th Streets.

The parade this year is showing an emphasis on education and Guy Chiarello is the Grand Marshall this year. It’s the biggest celebration of Italian-American heritage in the country and the hosts have said that it’s a time to honor ethnicity in general as well.

Young singer Romina Perri was enlisted to deliver this year’s National Anthem, at the start of the event.