‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2018 Cast Spoilers & Elimination Predictions Tonight

It is Trio Night on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, which means that a third person will join each contestant’s team, but just for tonight’s performance. Usually, the third person is either a pro dancer or a former celebrity contestant. This season, the third dancer will be either a former contestant or a brand new celebrity. With brand new stars in the mix, this could be an additional challenge when it comes to teaching technique in the dances. For the spoilers on the people joining the DWTS 2018 cast members in the ballroom, plus the details on the performances that are planned, read on below.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten are teaming up with dancer, actress and model Maddie Ziegler to perform a Tango to “Move Your Body” by Sia. Currently, Ziegler’s sister is a contestant on DWTS Juniors, which airs Sunday nights, and she is a front-runner.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess are dancing with violinist and season 25 runner-up Lindsey Stirling. Together, they are performing the Cha Cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. Stirling previously competed on the show, opposite Mark Ballas, who is currently starring in the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots”.

Athlete DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold are performing tonight with Ware’s fellow football player and season 24 DWTS winner Rashad Jennings. The trio is performing a Paso Doblé routine to “Fire” by Barns Courtney.

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe have teamed up with Lynch’s fellow Harry Potter film star Scarlett Byrne (Pansy Parkinson). The three of them are going to dance a Salsa to the song “Black Magic” by Little Mix.

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson are bringing Bachelor Nation into the ballroom. Amabile and Johnson are dancing with one of Amabile’s Bachelor in Paradise co-stars, male model Jordan Kimball. As a team, they will perform a Salsa to “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred.

John Schneider and Emma Slater are teaming up with a former contestant, DWTS season 4 runner-up Joey Fatone, who many know from the boy band NSYNC. Together, the three are dancing an Argentine Tango to “Torn” by Nathan Lanier.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke are performing tonight with DWTS all-star season winner Melissa Rycroft. Rycroft is a former Bachelor winner and she is joining this team to perform a Cha Cha dance to the song “Wavey” by CliQ, featuring Alika. Fuller House fans may have been hoping that former contestants Cameron Candace-Bure or Jodie Sweetin would have joined Di Pace tonight.

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber will be joined in the ballroom by fellow Olympian and former DWTS contestant Nastia Liukin. She previously appeared on the show, partnered with former pro and fan-favorite Derek Hough. Together, the three will dance a Charleston to “V.E.S.P.A.” by Dimie Cat.

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson are teaming up with R5 singer and season 20 runner-up Riker Lynch. They will be performing a Salsa routine to the song “Adrenalina” by Wisin, featuring Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin.

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong are dancing tonight with Paralympic medalist and season 18 runner-up Amy Purdy. They are set to dance the Tango to “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” from “Rock of Ages”.

When it comes to tonight’s eliminations, it’s really anyone’s game. Surprises have filled the show this season, like when the talented Tinashe was in the bottom of the votes, or when Joe Amabile, who had the worst score on the premiere, was saved by his fans. If we had to throw out some predictions for who could be in jeopardy or eliminated tonight, our bottom three picks are Tinashe, Grocery Store Joe Amabile, or Joe Schneider. Then again, Mary Lou Retton also hasn’t had the highest amount of votes lately. Who do you think could be voted off tonight?