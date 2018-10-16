‘Dancing With the Stars’ Results: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on DWTS? 10/15/2018

Last week was the first week on Dancing With the Stars, where eliminations took place on the same night as the weekly performances. So, tonight followed suit, with a couple being eliminated at the conclusion of the show. Contestants who have already been eliminated this season include comedienne Nikki Glaser; the first-ever blind contestant on the show, Danelle Umstead; and Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon.

Read on below for the live results from tonight’s episode.

The first couple revealed to be in jeopardy tonight was Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe. Joining them in the bottom of the votes were Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong. The audience seemed shocked by the results and ultimately, the couple who was voted off was … Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong.

Tonight’s theme was Trio Night, which incorporated former celebrity contestants, along with new celebrities, in the performances. Each duo was given a third performer to include in their routines and many excelled in their dances. Some of the familiar faces who appeared in the ballroom were NSYNC band member Joey Fatone, Paralympian Amy Purdy, athlete Rashad Jennings and dancer Maddie Ziegler.

Some performances stood out tonight, while others had a few stumbles. When John Schneider and Emma Slater teamed up with former contestant Joey Fatone, they delivered a fierce routine, but it had a rough start, according to judge Carrie Ann Inaba. In addition, Slater’s hair got caught on Schnieder’s costume. Another dance that scored well but the judges said wasn’t completely in sync was Evanna Lynch’s performance.

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold teamed up with former mirrorball champion Rashad Jennings and they received rave reviews from the judges, except for Len Goodman, who had some critiques. Alexis Ren also got mixed reviews for her performance tonight. But, the dance that earned the lowest scores of the night was with Joe Amabile, Jenna Johnson and Bachelor in Paradise star Jordan Kimball. The three performed a routine to “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. It lacked completely in timing, had mistakes and was not well-received by the judges. But, it had a total sense of humor and was filled with wet, shirtless men. Unfortunately for Grocer Joe, it earned him a very low score of 15 for the night.

Bobby Bones closed out the show with pro Sharna Burgess and former runner-up Lindsey Stirling, with a performance to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. Bones had a spirited performance that was entertaining, but lacked technique. Despite that, fans love him and he makes the judges smile.