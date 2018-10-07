‘Dancing With the Stars Juniors’ Cast Spoilers & Contestants

Dancing With the Stars Juniors premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the ABC network. This edition of DWTS focuses on young pros teaching celebrity children their ages, with the help or pro dancers from season 27 of Dancing With the Stars. The hosts of the show this season are two former DWTS mirrorball champions – Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher. The two actors also previously appeared on tour with the Dancing With the Stars cast, traveling cross-country. As for the cast of judges on the show, they are DWTS fan-favorite professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, choreographer Mandy Moore and former DWTS champion Adam Rippon.

According to Pure DWTS, the troupe dancers are Makeila Lawrence, Cody Bingham, Reese Hatala, and Sebastian Jozuka. Troupe dancers participate in opening numbers, as backup dancers for the contestants, and for entertainment after commercial breaks.

On the show, celebrity children contestants are paired with kid pros and a mentor to help them with their dances. The mentors are pros from season 27 of DWTS, along with DWTS troupe dancer Hayley Erbert. Get to know all about the teams and the cast members below.

Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold with Lindsay Arnold

Miles Brown is an actor known for the show Black-ish and he is paired with DWTS pro dancer Lindsay Arnold’s little sister, Rylee. Rylee is born and raised in Utah, just like her older sis, Lindsay, who is helping mentor this season. Lindsay is paired with athlete DeMarcus Ware on season 27 of DWTS, while she helps out on DWTS Juniors. In her young dance career so far, Rylee has danced with Justin Bieber and, according to Famous Birthdays, she made the finals at the WDC World Championship in Paris in 2014.

Sky Brown and JT Church with Alan Bersten

Sky Brown is a professional skateboarder and now a contestant in the ballroom, who is paired with JT Church. Church has appeared as a dancer on several shows, but he’s most known for being the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation. He has also appeared on the regular version of Dancing With the Stars. On DWTS Jr., pro Alan Bersten is the mentor for this duo and he is currently paired with model Alexis Ren on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars.

Mandla Morris and Brightyn Brems with Cheryl Burke

Mandla Morris is Stevie Wonder’s son and he is also a designer. For the show, he is paired with young pro dancer Brightyn Brems, who is also known as “B”. Brems, according to ABC, has won Mini Female Best Dancer at the 2017 Las Vegas Dance Awards. She made it into the top 30 on So You Think You Can Dance, appeared on World of Dance and also was on America’s Got Talent. The two young contestants are with pro dancer Cheryl Burke, who is mentoring them this season. Burke is also appearing on Dancing With the Stars, opposite celebrity contestant Juan Pablo De Pace.

Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine with Brandon Armstrong

Ariana Greenblatt is the celebrity contestant, who is also known for being a young actress in Stuck in the Middle & Avengers: Infinity War. Artyon Celestine is a young pro, who previously appeared on America’s Got Talent, as a contestant, opposite a little girl named Paige Glenn. Celestine has also appeared on the Steve Harvey show and Ellen DeGeneres’ Little Big Shots. Brandon Armstrong is mentoring the duo and he is a brand new pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars this season. On season 27 of DWTS, Armstrong is paired with music artist Tinashe.

Tripp Johnston and Hailey Bills with Jenna Johnson

Tripp Johnston is the son of Bristol Palin and Levi Johnston. Palin is the daughter of politician Sarah Palin and she is also a new star on MTV’s Teen Mom OG, along with her kids. Johnston is paired with Hailey Bills this season and she is actually the niece of the duo’s mentor, Jenna Johnson. Previously, Johnson won the mirrorball trophy on DWTS with DWTS Junior judge Adam Rippon. She also happens to be the fiancee of DWTS Junior judge Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Johnson is competing on season 27 of DWTS as well, with Bachelor in Paradise cast member Grocery Store Joe Amabile.

Jason Maybaum and Elliana Walmsley with Emma Slater

Jason Maybaum is an actor from Raven’s Home and he is paired with dancer Elliana Walmsley. According to her ABC bio, Walmsley is “the National 2018 Mini Female Best Dancer at The Dance Awards, the HOPE recipient at Youth America Grand Prix International Ballet Competition and an off-Broadway leading actress, singer and dancer.” These two contestants are being mentored by Emma Slater, who is a pro on season 27 of DWTS. On Dancing With the Stars, Slater is competing with Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.

Sophia Pippen and Jake Monreal with Sasha Farber

Sophia Pippen is the daughter of former basketball star Scottie Pippen and she is also a model. She is paired with young pro Jake Monreal, who some may recognize from So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation and Lip Sync Battle Shorties. Sasha Farber, the husband of pro Emma Slater, is mentoring the duo this season and he is also appearing as a pro on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars.

Addison Osta Smith and Lev Khmelev with Keo Motsepe

Some may recognize Addison Osta Smith as a winner from Masterchef Junior. She definitely can win in the kitchen, but can she battle it out in the ballroom? Smith is paired with young pro Lev Khmelev, who has appeared in Justin Timberlake’s music video “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”, as well as other music videos and commercials. He has also been on the shows Little Big Shots and So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation. Keo Motsepe is the pro who is mentoring this team, while he also competes on season 27 of DWTS with celebrity contestant Evanna Lynch.

Alana Thompson and Tristan Ianiero with Artem Chigvintsev

Alana Thompson is more commonly known as Honey Boo Boo, star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot. Thompson is appearing with Tristan Ianiero on DWTS Juniors, while getting mentored by pro Artem Chigvintsev. According to Ianiero’s ABC bio, “Tristan, who is originally from Toronto, has been dancing for eight years. He started his dance training at his mother’s studio, Art & Soul Dance Company. He will be attending the arts program at Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts this fall and has competed all over North America, winning two national titles, Mini Male Best Dancer – 2015 and Junior Male Best Dancer – 2017. He enjoys training in all disciplines of dance.” Meanwhile, Chigvintsev has been appearing on season 27 of DWTS with the first ever blind contestant, Danelle Umstead.

Akash Vukoti and Kamri Peterson with Witney Carson

Akash Vukoti has made a name for himself as a Spelling Bee contestant and he is competing on the show opposite mini pro Kamri Peterson. Peterson is an award-winning dancer, who has been the United States Under-10 Vice Champion and a two-time United States Under-12 Finalist. She also represented America at the Open World Championships in Paris, France. Witney Carson, who is a DWTS mirrorball champion, like several of the other pros, is appearing as their mentor. She is currently competing on DWTS season 27 as well.

Hudson West and Kameron Couch with Hayley Erbert

Hudson West is a young actor on the soap opera General Hospital. For his competing on DWTS Juniors, he is paired with dancer Kameron Couch. In her career, Couch has won Top 10 Best Dancer at Radix Nationals and Top 20 Best Dancer at The Dance Awards. She also has a twin sister named Katie, who dances as well. Hayley Erbert is the only mentor this season, who is not a main, pro competitor on DWTS. She has been a troupe dancer on DWTS for a few seasons and is also known as the girlfriend of dancer, choreographer and World of Dance star Derek Hough.

Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen with Gleb Savchenko

Mackenzie Ziegler may have an advantage as a contestant on the show, since she previously appeared on the reality series Dance Moms, as a dancer and actress. She is the sister of dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler, as well. Ziegler is paired with a three-time National Dance Champion named Sage Rosen, who has danced with countless celebrities. ABC has reported that some of these stars include Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Usher, Sia and Mariah Carey. Gleb Savchenko is a competitor as a pro on Dancing With the Stars and he is mentoring these two contestants as well.