‘Dancing With the Stars Juniors’ Winner Spoilers & Predictions

Before we get into all the details on what to expect this season on Dancing With the Stars Juniors, keep in mind that this is a SPOILERS post, with predictions and reports on who the winners may be for season 1 of DWTS Juniors. If you don’t want to know anything about the finale episode, tonight’s performances, or the predicted winners, STOP READING NOW.

All right. Let’s get the biggest spoiler out of the way. Pure DWTS has implied that the winners for season 1 are Mackenzie Ziegler with pro Sage Rosen and mentor Gleb Savchenko. They are definitely in the finals.

When it comes to tonight’s show, the high scorers are reported to be Ariana & Artyon, Kenzie & Sage, and Miles & Rylee. Though tonight’s eliminated team has not yet been revealed, Pure DWTS has reported that, “Apparently this elimination was a shocker – so to put a positive spin on it, be prepared to be surprised this season … and just because your favorite might be at the bottom of the leaderboard, doesn’t necessarily mean they’re headed home!”

The theme of tonight’s performances is dancing to routines reflecting the year that each of the individual celebrity child contestants were born. In turn, the title of episode 2 is “Song From the Year I Was Born” and the plot description, provided by ABC, reads, “Each of the couples and their mentors have poured through lists of popular songs that were released the year the celebrity was born and chose their favorites. Each couple will perform a cha cha, jive, paso doblé, quickstep, salsa, Argentine tango or foxtrot. At the end of the night, there will be an elimination. The studio audience vote is combined with the judges’ scores to determine who goes home at the end of each episode.”

Read on below for the rundown on tonight’s performances:

Akash Vukoti and Kamri Peterson (mentored by Witney Carson) dance the Cha Cha to “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz

Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine (mentored by Brandon Armstrong) dance the Jive to “Girlfriend” by Avril Lavigne

Honey Boo Boo and Tristan Ianiero (mentored by Artem Chigvintsev) dance the Cha Cha to “Don’t Cha” by The Pussycat Dolls & Busta Rhymes

Hudson West and Kameron Couch (mentored by Hayley Erbert) dance the Paso Doblé to “4 Minutes” by Madonna featuring Justin Timberlake & Timbaland

Jason Maybaum and Elliana Walmsley (mentored by Emma Slater) dance the Jive to “Shake It” by Metro Station

Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen (mentored by Gleb Savchenko) dance the Quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet

Mandla Morris and Brightyn Brems (mentored by Cheryl Burke) dance the Salsa to “Pump It” by The Black Eyed Peas

Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold (mentored by Lindsay Arnold) dance the Argentine Tango to “I Don’t Want to Be” by Gavin DeGraw

Sky Brown and JT Church (mentored by Alan Bersten) dance the Cha Cha to “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga featuring Colby O’Donis

Sophia Pippen and Jake Monreal (mentored by Sasha Farber) dance the Foxtrot to “Love Story” by Taylor Swift

The show airs on Sunday nights, on the ABC network, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT. Season 27 of the regular Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.