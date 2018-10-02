‘Dancing With the Stars’ Results: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on DWTS? 10/2/2018

The live results of Dancing With the Stars 2018 air tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. Last night, the 12 remaining couples performed dances to the theme of New York City, while tonight’s results show follows the theme of Las Vegas. Some of tonight’s guest appearances are made by Vegas acts like The Blue Man Group, Donny Osmond, and Boyz II Men.

The performances continue tonight and some of the acts are being revealed to be in jeopardy, while others are safe. Contestants will have to perform for America’s votes again, hoping that they are kept in the competition. According to ABC, “The eliminated couple will be determined based on that night’s judges’ scores, along with the previous night’s judges’ scores and viewer votes … Viewers may cast their votes for their favorite Dancing with the Stars couples via phone and online at www.ABC.com, beginning from the start of [tonight’s] episode on the East Coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and closing at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT on Wednesday.”

Read on below for the live results, as the show airs tonight. And, to watch tonight’s episode of DWTS, find instructions on how to watch the show online here.