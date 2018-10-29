‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Spoilers & Elimination Predictions

Tonight is Halloween Night on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, which means that some of your favorite couples in the ballroom will take on routines that reflect the spooky holiday. There are also some guest appearances scheduled for tonight, but, before we get into the spoilers on what to expect on episode 8 of DWTS 2018, THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know about tonight’s show or performance line up.

Now that that’s out of the way, here is the rundown on the Halloween performances for the night:

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten are dancing the Jazz to the song “Candyman” by Christina Aguilera.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess will deliver an Argentine Tango to “Mr. Sandman” by SYML.

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold are performing a Salsa routine to “Under Your Spell” by Leo Soul.

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe are doing the Tango to “Disturbia” by Rihanna.

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson will perform an Argentine Tango to the song “El Tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge.

John Schneider and Emma Slater are dancing the Paso Doblé to “Main Titles” from Beetlejuice, by Ray Chew Live.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke will perform a Jive routine to “Dead Man’s Party” by Atwater Men’s Club.

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber are doing the Tango to the song “Shame” by Elle King.

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson will deliver a Contemporary dance to “Toxic” by 2WEI.

When it comes to tonight’s big reveals and guest appearances, ABC’s synopsis of Halloween Night reads, “The night kicks off with a spine-chilling opening number featuring the stars and pros dancing to a twist on the Halloween perennial “Purple People Eater,” choreographed by the show’s own Emmy-winning Mandy Moore. In addition, there will be a shockingly good performance from “Dancing with the Stars: Live!,” featuring the tour cast – Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, Hayley Erbert and Britt Stewart. And look out for the Jabbawockeez, who is set to perform a horrifyingly entertaining dance. Billed as one of the country’s best hip-hop dance groups, the Jabbawockeez are best known for their signature white masks and synchronized dancing, which all comes together with their unique brand of humor. But wait, there are even more treats! The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s DJ and dance icon, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, will choreograph and dance to a delightfully eerie number based on a music video from Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween, with his spectacular dancers, including his wife and former “Dancing with the Stars” pro, Allison Holker.”

Last week, there were no eliminations on DWTS. Sometimes, when that happens, the following week has two eliminations, but there haven’t been any reports of a double elimination for tonight. Based on fan favorites, scores and votes, some of the contestants who could be in jeopardy tonight include John Schneider, Evanna Lynch, Alexis Ren and Joe Amabile. Who do you think could be voted off? Do you think Grocery Store Joe may finally get eliminated? Or, will his fans continue to root him on as he competes against a cast of performers and athletes?