Tonight is Disney Night on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, which means that some of your favorite couples in the ballroom will take on the roles of iconic characters from Disney films. There are also some guest appearances scheduled for tonight, but, before we get into the spoilers on what to expect on episode 7 of DWTS 2018, THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know about tonight’s show or performance line up.

Now that that’s out of the way, here is the rundown on the Disney performances for the night:

Model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten will dance a Foxtrot to “Just Around the Riverbend” from the movie Pocahontas.

Radio personality Bobby Bones and fan-favorite pro Sharna Burgess are performing a Waltz to the song “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

Athlete DeMarcus Ware and dancer Lindsay Arnold are carrying out a Charleston routine to “A Star is Born” from Hercules.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro Keo Motsepe will perform a Jazz dance to “When Will My Life Begin?” from the movie Tangled.

Joe Amabile, aka Grocery Store Joe, and pro dancer Jenna Johnson are dancing the Jive for a performance to “Zero” from Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider and dancer Emma Slater will deliver a Quickstep to “I Wanna Be Like You” from The Jungle Book.

Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and ballroom veteran Cheryl Burke are dancing the Viennese Waltz to the song “Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast.

Gold medalist Mary Lou Retton and pro dancer Sasha Farber will perform a Contemporary routine to “Reflection” from the Disney film Mulan.

Teen star Milo Manheim and professional dancer Witney Carson are dancing the Quickstep to “Incredits 2” from The Incredibles 2.

The official ABC synopsis of tonight’s episode states that, “The nine remaining celebrities are putting on their Mickey ears and getting ready to transform into some of their favorite Disney characters and celebrate the magnificence of “Disney Night” on Dancing with the Stars, live.”

Last night aired Dancing With the Stars Juniors and the contestants took on the same Disney Night theme. All of the above pro dancers helped to mentor each team and help choreograph the performances. And tonight, some of the DWTS Jr. cast members are a part of the show as well. According to ABC, “The Disney spirit shines as the show opens with a spectacular number, featuring Dancing with the Stars Juniors host and Season 25 Mirrorball winner Jordan Fisher singing and dancing with the stars, pros and Dancing with the Stars Juniors‘ Ariana Greenblatt, Jason Maybaum and the Juniors pros. Jordan returns later in the show to sing “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella, alongside Dancing with the Stars Juniors‘ Ariana Greenblatt and Jason Maybaum.”

Some of the other guest appearances tonight include Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli, who are set to perform “Fall on Me” from Disney’s upcoming movie The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Some other familiar faces who will be seen in the ballroom throughout the show include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto.