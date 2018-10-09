Is ‘Dancing With the Stars’ On TV Tonight? 10/9/2018

For the past two weeks, season 27 of Dancing With the Stars has been airing twice per week. The contestants, fresh into the competition, have had to perform two new dances each week, but now, the format has changed. With the Fall lineup for ABC continuing to pile up and the 2018 American Music Awards airing tonight, DWTS is not on TV on Tuesday nights anymore. There’s a chance that the finale of the season could air on a Tuesday, but, for now, the schedule will follow Monday nights exclusively.

Performances and the live results, along with eliminations, will air on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT, on the ABC network.

Last night, the contestants performed to the theme of “Most Memorable Night”. And, the contestant who was eliminated with Nancy McKeon, who has been partnered with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. The rundown of the performances that took place last night, to bring you up to speed, were the following:

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Contemporary – “How to Save a Life” by Ray Chew Live

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Contemporary – “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman”

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Argentine Tango – “Lux Aeterna” by Clint Mansell & Kronos Quartet

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Viennese Waltz – “Hedwig’s Theme” by John Williams

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Viennese Waltz – “You are the Reason” featuring a live performance by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis

John Schneider and Emma Slater – Waltz – “Smile” by Ray Chew Live

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Samba – “Ni Tu Ni Yo” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Gente de Zona

If you would like to watch the show, but you do not have a cable description, there are several options to choose from, so that you can watch Dancing With the Stars live online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.