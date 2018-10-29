Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars continues and tonight airs episode 8 of the show, which is Halloween Night. Tonight’s episode will include the live results, along with spooky performances from each of the couples. And, at the end of the show, another team will be eliminated. It’s Halloween Night, which means that the remaining nine contestants will wear costumes and choose routines that reflect the holiday. If you would like to keep your favorite contestants moving on in the competition, it is essential to remember to vote online or call the correct phone numbers to cast your votes.

DWTS fans can vote via phone or online at ABC.com and each of the contestants have their own designated phone number for you to call. The phone numbers for tonight are listed for you below, next to each couple’s names.

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten – 1 800 868 3401 FREE

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess – 1 800 868 3402 FREE

DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold – 1 800 868 3404 FREE

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe – 1 800 868 3405 FREE

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile & Jenna Johnson – 1 800 868 3406 FREE

John Schneider & Emma Slater – 1 800 868 3407 FREE

Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke – 1 800 868 3408 FREE

Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber – 1 800 868 3409 FREE

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson – 1 800 868 3410 FREE

If you are voting for DWTS 2018 contestants online, you must reside in the United States or in Puerto Rico and you must be at least 18 years old in order to vote. For those who are voting online, ABC has reported that viewers will, “Choose your favorite couples … and hit the ‘save votes’ button in hopes of getting them one step closer to the Mirrorball Trophy.” The voting window for episode 8 will remain open from 8 p.m. ET tonight – 4 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.

And, when voting for Dancing With the Stars cast members online, make sure you log in or sign up to an ABC account. If you are having trouble with an existing ABC account, you may need to validate your email address via a confirmation email. Hit “sign in” in order to get started.

According to ABC, below is a list of tonight’s performances for the contestants:

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten will dance a Jazz routine to “Candyman” by Christina Aguilera.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess are performing an Argentine Tango to the song “Mr. Sandman” by SYML.

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold will perform a Salsa dance to “Under Your Spell” by Leo Soul.

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe are dancing the Tango to “Disturbia” by Rihanna.

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson will deliver an Argentine Tango to “El Tango de Roxanne” from “Moulin Rouge”.

John Schneider and Emma Slater are set to deliver a Paso Doblé routine to “Main Titles” from “Beetlejuice,” by Ray Chew Live.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke will dance the Jive to “Dead Man’s Party” by Atwater Men’s Club.

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber are dancing the Tango to the song “Shame” by Elle King.

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson will perform a Contemporary routine to “Toxic” by 2WEI.

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the ABC network, to see Halloween Night live on DWTS.