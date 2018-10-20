Did Anyone Win Tonight’s Mega Millions for October 19?

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is the largest in Mega Millions history and the second-largest in all jackpot history. It’s estimated to be worth $1 billion. Do we know yet if anyone won the Mega Millions jackpot? Right now, we don’t know yet if anyone won the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot. It typically takes one to two hours for the results to be known.

It generally takes about two hours from the time of the drawing to process all the tickets and find out if someone won the big jackpot. The drawing was at 11 p.m. Eastern and the results often are not announced until around 1 a.m. Eastern. However, if there was enough of a spike in participation, then it’s possible that it might take longer for results to be released.

The winning numbers for tonight were 15 – 23 – 53 – 65 – 70 and a Mega Ball of 7, with a Megaplier of 2x.

Typically if someone wins the jackpot, MegaMillions updates its website to restart the jackpot at $40 million. If no one won, then Mega Millions updates the jackpot with an estimate for how much the next drawing will be worth. Until then, the website reads “Pending.” Sometimes it takes much longer to get an answer than a couple hours after the drawing, however. With the big jackpot in March 2018 that was about $521 million (and we’ve now surpassed that amount,) we actually didn’t find out if anyone won until the next morning. But that was highly unusual.

People are already commenting on social media about how they didn’t win the big jackpot.

I won a scrap piece of paper in the #MegaMillons..🤦🏽‍♂️ — WORLDSERIESBOUND (@Drake72Jason) October 20, 2018

Even when a winner is eventually announced, it could still take a while before we find out their identity (if ever.) The time they have to claim their prize varies by the state. In New Jersey, players have a year to claim their prize from the date of the drawing.

But if no one wins tonight, that at least means that it’s OK that you didn’t win. It means the jackpot will get even bigger for Tuesday night and there’s another chance.

Me after checking all my #MegaMillons tickets and waiting to see if there is a winner! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/BNCPMwiBsB — Dan (@dan_704) October 20, 2018

If someone does win, there’s a chance we’ll never know who they are. Sometimes people stay anonymous depending on their states’ rules or if they put everything into an anonymous trust. For example, although New Hampshire rules allow people who win games like Powerball to take up to a one year to claim their prize, New Hampshire law also requires the winner’s name, town, and amount won be available for public information. But a recent New Hampshire winner was able to file a lawsuit and stay anonymous while claiming the winnings through an anonymous trust, even though they had originally signed their winning ticket with their name. Although that court’s ruling isn’t binding in other states, it means that there’s at least a chance that a winner might file a similar lawsuit and win for future jackpots.

Since Mega Millions changed the jackpot rules in October 2017, we can expect a better chance that the jackpots will get bigger and bigger and break more records over time. (Although it’s tough to imagine breaking today’s $1 billion jackpot record.)

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.6 million, which are actually less than the odds of winning the Powerball, which is 1 in 292.2 million.

In order to win the jackpot, you’d need to match all five white balls and the yellow Mega ball.

