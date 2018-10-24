Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions for October 23?

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is the largest in Mega Millions history and predicted to possibly be the largest in all U.S. jackpot history (the next largest was the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot from 2016.) Jackpots’ getting this big are rare events, but is there a chance it might grow even larger? Do we know yet if anyone won the Mega Millions jackpot? At this time we DO NOT know if anyone won the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, October 23. It typically takes one to two hours for results to come in, but the $1 billion results on Friday weren’t announced officially until around 5:15 a.m. Eastern, so we might be in for a long wait. Read on for more details, and then let us know in the comments below if you won anything tonight.

It Typically Takes One to Two Hours for the Lottery Results to Be Announced

The winning numbers for tonight were 28 – 70 – 5 – 62 – 65 and a Mega Ball of 5. (Yes, 5 was drawn twice, but that’s OK. It’s used once for the white ball numbers and once for the yellow Mega ball.)

Under normal circumstances, Mega Millions lottery results are announced within one to two hours of the drawing. The drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Eastern every Tuesday and Friday, which means the results are typically announced by 1 a.m. Eastern.

The surest way to find out when results are in is by watching Mega Millions’ website. Once every participating state processes the tickets and sends in the results, Mega Millions changes its website. It will switch the lottery amount to $40 million if at least one person won, leaving millions disappointed. Or it will change to an even higher jackpot if no one won. The longer it takes to get results, the more likely it is that no one won. This is because all it takes is one winner for Mega Millions to change its website back to a $40 million jackpot.

The $1 Billion Jackpot on Friday Wasn’t Officially Announced Until Around 5:15 AM, But Delaware Broke the News Early

We might be in for a longer wait than normal tonight. On Friday night, for the $1 billion jackpot, Mega Millions made an official announcement around 5:15 a.m. Eastern. But Delaware Lottery’s official website broke the news early, announcing around 3 a.m. Eastern that no one won and the jackpot would increase to an estimated $1.6 billion. So now, people will probably be watching Delaware’s site closely again.

Technically, the California Lottery was the first to announce any results — as they often are. But they simply announced that no one had matched all the numbers in their state, although one person did match five.

People Are Already Tweeting About Not Winning the Big Jackpot

Disappointed players are already taking to Twitter to share their sadness about not winning and becoming a billionaire tonight.

I got out of bed and walked all the way downstairs to the garage to find out I hit only one number 😩 #MegaMillions — Pamela Ann Penley (@Pamcakes64) October 24, 2018

Ok but 70 again? And who is smart enough to pick 5 twice? Bad numbers tonight. #MegaMillions — Melanie K (@MelKaps) October 24, 2018

The $1.6 Billion Jackpot Will Tie Powerball for the Largest Jackpot in U.S. Lottery History

What do you win for getting absolutely none of the #MegaMillions numbers and maybe not even within 5 of any of the numbers? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/U9WU7swqx1 — Jason Fechner (@jasonfechner) October 24, 2018

The new jackpot is record-breaking. Not only will it surpass any jackpot that Mega Millions has ever had, but it’s also going to be a close tie to the biggest jackpot that Powerball ever had. Powerball’s largest jackpot was in January 2016, when it was $1.6 billion too.

Back then, in January 2016, the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot was split among three winners in Tennessee, Florida, and Chino Hills, California. The first to claim their prize were John and Lisa Robinson from Tennessee, who appeared on the Today show two days later. The Robinsons said they intended to continue working, pay off their mortgage, and help with their daughter’s student loans.

Marvin and Mae Acosta in California also won, along with Maureen Smith and David Kaltschmidt in Florida. Kaltschmidt said he was stressed before making the announcement and lost 10 pounds from pacing. He planned to replace a truck that was falling apart, retire, but not really change his life that much otherwise.

Meanwhile, the Acostas waited until the summer to claim their prize because they were lining up lawyers and financial advisers. Their names had to be public under state law, but they wanted all other details kept quiet. They said in a statement that they were dedicating almost all their money to a trust and to charities.

Since Mega Millions changed the jackpot rules in October 2017, we can expect a better chance that the jackpots will get bigger and bigger and break more records over time. (Although it’s tough to imagine breaking today’s $1 billion jackpot record.)

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.6 million, which are actually less than the odds of winning the Powerball, which is 1 in 292.2 million.

In order to win the jackpot, you’d need to match all five white balls and the yellow Mega ball.

Did you win something tonight? Let us know in the comments below.

