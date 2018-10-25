Did Anyone Win Tonight’s October 24, 2018 Powerball? No & the Next Is $750 Million

The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, October 24, 2018, was for $640 million. This may not be the largest jackpot in Powerball’s history (which was $1.6 billion in January 2016), but it’s certainly substantial. Many people were crossing their fingers that no one would win, because they were hoping to one day see another billion-dollar jackpot. It typically takes Powerball about two hours to process all the tickets and announce if someone won, but we got the results early tonight. No one won tonight’s Powerball, and the next Powerball for Saturday, October 27 will be worth an estimated $750 million and a cash value of $482.6 million. Powerball updated its website around 12:30 a.m. Eastern to show that no one won.

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers were 3 – 21 – 45 – 53 – 56 and a Powerball of 22. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try. Powerball’s largest jackpot winners include a $1.6 billion jackpot in January 2016 and a $758.7 million jackpot in August 2017. Saturday’s jackpot will be the third-largest in Powerball’s history, unless more play than expected. It will be very close in size to the second-largest Powerball.

People will likely get very excited about the next Powerball, considering that Mega Millions just gave away $1.6 billion in a jackpot last night to one lucky winner in South Carolina.

In order to win the Powerball jackpot tonight, you had to match all five white balls in any order, and you had to match the red Powerball number too.

If you only match one of the white balls tonight, you won’t win any money. But if you only match one number and it happens to be the red Powerball, you’ll walk away with $4. Not a lot, but enough to buy yourself a couple more tickets. Here’s how the other matches work. If you match all five white balls, in any order, but not the Powerball, then you’ll get $1 million. If you match four out of five of the white balls and the Powerball, you’ll win $50,000. The amount you win drops dramatically after this. You have two ways to win $100: either match four out of five of the white balls OR match three white balls and the Powerball. Next is your shot at $7. You’ll win $7 if you either match three out of five of the white balls OR you match two white balls and the Powerball. Last is your shot at $4, which you could use to buy two more Powerball tickets if you wanted. You’ll get this if you match one white ball and the Powerball OR if you just match the Powerball.

Powerball is played in 44 states in the U.S., plus D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.