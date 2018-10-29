‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 4: Did Rick Die Tonight? [SPOILERS]

Did Rick die tonight on The Walking Dead Season 9 Episode 4? Read on for an updated story as the episode progresses. WARNING: There will be spoilers in this post for how Episode 4 ended and expectations for Episode 5.

The speculation among fans has long been that Rick is going to die in Season 9 Episode 5, which is next week. According to an interview with EW and Comicbook.com, Rick’s last episode is going to air on November 4. It will be Episode 5, called “What Comes After.” So unless that’s a flashback episode, this means he won’t be dying tonight. But we will update this post after the episode airs to reveal if that is correct. Greg Nicotero is directing Season 9 Episode 5. That’s another reason why fans think that Episode 5 might be the episode where Rick dies.

Episode 4 ended with Rick impaled as the walkers close in. If you see the preview, you’ll see that Rick isn’t dead quite yet. We’ll still see him in next week’s episode.

Andrew Lincoln has said that he and Scott Gimple were planning his exit as far back as Season 4, but they originally intended for him to leave in Season 8, Comicbook.com reported. He just wasn’t ready when Season 8 rolled around, however.

Fans have long been wondering if Lincoln might be making a temporary exit but his character will still be alive somewhere. In fact, Lincoln once promised that Rick Grimes is “far from over.” But at the same time, he said that when they were shooting his death, his character was losing so much blood that he wasn’t sure it was even realistic. “I think it was about day two of filming and I asked Greg Nicotero, who was shooting the episode, ‘How many pints of blood does a human actually hold?,” he said.

But it’s still unclear for sure whether he’s dying or just injured very, very seriously. We saw that Jadis is trading people to a secret group (possibly the Commonwealth). It’s possible that Jadis will trade Rick and that is how Rick’s final episode will end, with the hope that he returns. AMC has never specifically said that Rick is dying, only that these will be his “final episodes.”

So it looks like Rick won’t be dying at the end of Episode 4, but it’s unclear if he will die or just “disappear” somehow in Episode 5.