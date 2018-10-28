How to Watch ‘Doctor Who’ 2018 Episode 4 Online

Season 11 of Doctor Who is fully underway and tonight airs episode 4. The show airs in its usual 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT time slot, on Sunday nights in America and the show is broadcasted on the BBC America network in the U.S. If you don’t have a cable subscription or login information, you may be on the hunt for alternative ways to watch the show. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

BBC America is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

BBC America is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch Doctor Who episodes as they air live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

BBC America is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Doctor Who episodes live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to the above streaming options, Amazon Prime, Google Play, and iTunes also sell individual episodes of Doctor Who, along with the entire season or a season pass to watch the show. Amazon has the entire 11th season of Doctor Who, which is available for purchase for $18.99 – $28.99 online. In addition to Doctor Who being up for live streaming via all of the above options, the actual BBC America website also has new episodes of the show available to watch, but you will need to log in with your cable TV provider in order to watch Doctor Who episodes on BBC America’s site.

Tonight’s episode of the show is episode 4 and it is titled “Arachnids in the UK”. The plot description of the episode reads, “The Doctor, Yaz, Graham and Ryan find their way back to Yorkshire and Yaz’s family only to find something is stirring amidst the eight-legged arachnid population of Sheffield.” Episode 5 is called “The Tsuranga Conundrum” and the synopsis of the episode states, “Injured and stranded in the wilds of a far-flung galaxy, The Doctor, Yaz, Graham and Ryan must band together with a group of strangers to survive against one of the universe’s most deadly and unusual creatures.”

Actress Jodie Whittaker is the 13th person to play a doctor on the show and she is the first person to play a female doctor as well. This season, the Doctor has three companions and they include Ryan (who is played by Tosin Cole), Yasmin (who is played by Mandip Gill), and Graham (played by Bradley Walsh). In addition, this season reportedly has a total of 10 episodes and it is set to include a Christmas special. In turn, we are gradually nearing the halfway point of the season. According to TV Line, last year’s Christmas special was when “doctor” Jodie Whittaker actually made her first appearance on the series, though she didn’t become the actual main cast member of the show until the season 11 premiere.

Tune in on Sunday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT to see what happens on season 11 of Doctor Who.