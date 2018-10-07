What Time Is ‘Doctor Who’ On In the U.S. Today on BBC America?

Doctor Who premieres today, with an encore presentation tonight. It will premiere its eleventh season at a special time and then resume its normal time slot with episode 2 of the season. Read on for all the details on what time to watch the show, its regular air time, what channel to watch, cast details and more information below.

“DOCTOR WHO” SEASON 11 PREMIERE TIME & DATE: The show returns with season 11, on Sunday, October 7, 2018. It will air in the United States as part of a simulcast event in the UK as well. Doctor Who will air today at 6:45 p.m. GMT, or 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT. There will also be an encore showing of the episode, airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the normal time slot for the following episodes.

“DOCTOR WHO” SEASON 11 TV CHANNEL: In the United States, the show will air on BBC America. In the U.K., the show will air on the BBC One network.

“DOCTOR WHO” SEASON 11 LIVE STREAM: For those without a cable subscription, who need a cable-free option for watch the show online, there are several ways to watch the show. Find them here. Amazon also has the entire season 11 of Doctor Who available for purchase for $18.99 – $28.99. In addition, the premiere episode will be live streaming via New York Comic Con at a panel, for those on the NYCC circuit.

“DOCTOR WHO” 2018 EPISODES: So far, two of the episode titles have been released. Episode 1, this season, is called “The Woman Who Fell to Earth”, while episode 2 is titled “The Ghost Monument”. Episode 1’s plot description reads, “A mysterious woman who can’t even remember her own name, falls from the sky.” The second episode’s plot synopsis, “Still reeling from their first encounter, the Doctor and her new friends fight to stay alive long enough, in a hostile alien environment, to solve the mystery of Desolation; the mystery of Angstrom and Epzo.”

There will also be a Christmas Special this season.

“DOCTOR WHO” SEASON 11 CAST: Actress Jodie Whittaker will make her debut as the Thirteenth Doctor, the first female doctor of the series. Peter Capaldi previously held onto the role as the Twelfth Doctor for three series’. Sarah Barnett, President of BBC America, released the following statement to Entertainment Weekly about the new star of the show:

We are thrilled to put together a remarkable moment around the world — for fans and new viewers alike — to celebrate this new era of Doctor Who with Jodie Whittaker. Jodie is breaking the mold for pop culture heroes everywhere, and Chris has created an inclusive series for all fans of great television.

Also on the cast, The Doctor will have three companions with her – Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill, who will play Graham O’Brien, Ryan Sinclair and Yasmin Khan. Actress Sharon D. Clarke will appear on the show as Graham’s wife, Alan Cumming will appear as King James I, and comedian Lee Mack is set to have a small part, as will Shaun Dooley.