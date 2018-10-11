Twitter Reacts to Drake & Bad Bunny’s ‘MIA’

Drake YouTube Drake and Bad Bunny dropped their collaboration on "MIA" on Thursday, and Twitter collectively went wild.

Drake dropped a new video in collaboration with Bad Bunny on Thursday. If you haven’t seen the video yet, you can watch it below:

The up-tempo song reveals Drake to be singing fluently in Spanish, which is probably about as surprising to some users as when Justin Bieber did the same thing for his record-breaking hit ‘Despacito.’

To be clear, though, this isn’t the first time Drake has gone bi-lingual with his music: in 2014, he showed off his Spanish chops in the song ‘Odio.’

Naturally, Twitter users went wild at a video of Drake singing in Spanish. Here are all of the best reactions and memes to Drake’s latest hit.

Twitter Reactions to ‘MIA’

