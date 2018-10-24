Rappers Celebrate Drake’s 32nd Birthday on Social Media

Drake turned 32 on Wednesday, October 24, and the superstar musician celebrated by throwing a 2000s themed party at his Los Angeles home. According to Billboard, the party featured a 7 Eleven snack bar, a Blockbuster wall, and several high-profile guests.

Drake dressed up as rapper Fabolous, who gave him a warm shout out on Facebook that read: “Nailed the look for the 2000s Party! Happy Birthday my brother!” However, Fabolous wasn’t the only rapper who sent Drake birthday wishes. Some of the biggest names in the industry, including Travis Scott, Swizz Beatz, and DJ Snake, made sure that Champagne Papi was feeling the love. Check out some of the best reactions and messages below.

“Happy Birthday to my Mother F*cking Brother,” wrote French Montana. “Splashhh Wave Tonight Young Weepaaa.” Montana recently collaborated with Drake on the single “No Stylist,” as well as earlier hits like “Pop That,” “Stay Schemin'” and “No Shopping.”

DJ Khaled, who has amassed a series of hits with Drake over the years, including “I’m On One”, “No New Friends”, and “For Free”, tweeted out a photo of them together with the caption: Happy bday @champagnepapi ! Luv 4 life ! BLESS UP !” Drizzy also got a shout out from producer Swizz Beatz, who produced his 2010 track “Fancy.”

Happy bday @champagnepapi ! Luv 4 life ! BLESS UP ! pic.twitter.com/Fa9kScT2CL — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) October 24, 2018

Travis Scott celebrated the birthday bash by posting Drake’s photo on Snapchat with Owl emojis. Drake and Scott have spit verses on songs like “Company” and “Portland”, but their most recent collaboration, “Sicko Mode”, has been their biggest hit yet.

“Sicko Mode” peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100, allowing Drake to tie the Beatles for the most top ten singles released in a single year. He would go on to break that record with the Bad Bunny duet “Mia.” Check out Scott’s birthday message below and the music video for “Sicko Mode” here.

Travis Scott wishing Drake a happy birthday 🦉 pic.twitter.com/QLORXji6Q7 — Rodeo 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) October 24, 2018

I’m starting the "Happy birthday, Drake!” challenge. Here’s how you do it: you wish @Drake a happy birthday, and you stay in your car while it’s moving. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 24, 2018

Drake received birthday wishes from talk show host Ellen DeGeneres as well. “I’m starting the “Happy birthday, Drake!” challenge,” she tweeted. “Here’s how you do it: you wish @Drake a happy birthday, and you stay in your car while it’s moving.” Ellen is referencing the “In My Feelings” challenge, which saw fans attempt to sing along to the Drake song while jumping out of a moving car.

Beyond individual artists, several music outlets and sports accounts tweeted out their support for Drake. “Happy Birthday to one of the NBA’s biggest fans,” wrote the NBA on TNT account, while the account for the TV show Grown-ish tweeted: “You know we love us some champagne papi. Happy birthday to the man.”

you know we love us some champagne papi. happy birthday to the man, @Drake. pic.twitter.com/yE5opaTjp2 — grown-ish (@grownish) October 24, 2018