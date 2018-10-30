‘Dancing With the Stars’ Results: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on DWTS? 10/29/2018

At the end of tonight’s Halloween Night episode of Dancing With the Stars, the first couple announced as being in jeopardy was Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber. Joining them in the bottom of the votes was Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten. The rest of the contestants were safe. But which of the couples were voted off the show?

Ultimately, the couple kicked off was Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber.

Upon hearing the news, fellow pro and Farber’s wife, Emma Slater, blew them a kiss. Retton said that she hadn’t challenged herself in decades and this show gave her a “fresh new start”. Retton and Farber will appear on Good Morning America tomorrow morning.

During tonight’s episode, Mary Lou Retton revealed that she and her husband of 27 years, Shannon Kelley, got divorced this year. Retton admitted, “I went through a divorce. People don’t know that. It’s the first time I’ve actually said it publicly.” Kelley and Retton split in February of this year and Retton said she had never felt so alone when they broke up. Despite being upset about the divorce, Retton told pro partner Farber that, “It’s something that had really needed to happen for a long time. We still love one another, but we weren’t great together anymore.”

According to People, Retton and her ex have four daughters together – Shayla, 23, McKenna, 21, Skyla, 18, and Emma, 16.

Also on tonight’s episode of the show, Alexis Ren revealed to her pro partner Alan Bersten that she had developed feelings for him. Bersten said time will tell with his feelings and he left the viewers wanting to know more about their relationship. Fortunately, Ren and Bersten were not eliminated tonight, so the romantic saga will continue to next week.

Last week was Disney Night on the show and because of the good old-fashioned fun that comes with the occasion, no one was eliminated. So, the scores and votes carried over to this week.

This evening, for Halloween night, many excelled with their performances and even low-scorer Joe Amabile showed great improvement. He actually got his highest score of the season – 22.